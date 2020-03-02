[covid-19:-sarawak-well-being-dept-clarifies-e-mail-involving-miri-flight]

Travellers halt for a thermal screening at Kuala Lumpur Global Airport in Sepang January 21, 2020. — Reuters pic

KUCHING, March two — The Sarawak Well being Department (JKNS) currently said it was conventional practice for it to attain the record and aspects of an aircraft’s travellers and crew suspected to be infected with Covid-19 by getting in touch with the airline worried.

The clarification was designed adhering to a display shot of the Health department’s e mail that was despatched to a private airline’s Operations Handle Centre requesting for passenger and cabin crew information of a plane on Feb 26 that experienced absent viral on social media.

Health and fitness director Dr Chin Zin Hing stated he had been educated of the posting that went viral and would be investigating the issue.

He reported the Overall health office experienced discovered a woman passenger on an aircraft from Kuala Lumpur (KLIA2) to Miri, Sarawak, who was coughing throughout a overall health screening by a health care personnel at Miri Airport at 12.07pm on February 26.

“The passenger was a Malaysian who had just returned from China. She was admitted to the isolation ward, Miri Clinic on the identical working day and dealt with as a Client-Less than-Investigation (PUI) for coronavirus 2019 (Covid-19) an infection.

“Following this, laboratory-centered screening exam and a repeated Covid-19 test was negative and she was allowed to return today but is however underneath observation at dwelling for 14 times,” he claimed in a statement today.

Dr Chin explained to date, there have been no verified situations of Covid-19 in Sarawak. — Bernama