COVID-19 screening: Tampa Common Clinic announces selections

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Tampa Standard Clinic is giving two means for persons to be screened and tests for coronavirus.

Clients can make use of TGH Digital Treatment to communicate right to a board-licensed health practitioner who will inquire screening questions to decide if screening is essential.

The charge is $49.

The TGH Digital Treatment application is effective 24 hours a working day, seven days a week.

The second alternative is TGH Urgent Care Run By FastTrack.

Two areas are focused to screening and tests people:

Carrollwood – 4505 Gunn Freeway

Brandon – 799 W. Lumsden Road.

People can simply call 813925-1903 or make an on the web appointment to be screened in excess of the cell phone and directed to a clinic spot.

At the clinic places, people will be assessed and samples will be taken and despatched to a commercial laboratory for tests.

The clinics are open up from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. each and every working day of the 7 days.

COVID-19 screening may be advised based on multiple components, together with signs or symptoms, vacation history and publicity to the virus.

