COVID-19 seems to be hitting heavy smokers

With the cover of COVID-19 therefore, health care professionals try to get the worst out of it by looking at who is most at risk for the ICU and the technology. respiratory if they become infected.

High on the list was smoking.

There are now many reasons to quit: increased risk of cardiovascular disease, stroke and cancer.

But now, scientists have warned smokers that they should quit before COVID-19 attacks their lungs.

“Because of how dangerous this disease is and how fast everything moves, all the evidence we see is indicative of the fact that smoking (can) put you at greater risk of serious disease and, If you get it, it can make it worse, ”said Stanton Glantz, Director of the Center for Tobacco Research.

Early studies have shown that of people with COPD due to COVID-19 in China, 12 percent of current smokers are admitted to the ICU, requiring a ventilator. , or died, compared to less than 5 percent of non-smokers.

Dr. “Smoke damages lung tissue,” says Neal Patel, a specialist in lung and lung disease with the Mayo Clinic.

“It causes cilia in the lungs … just like the lungs,” Patel said. He explains that “cilia are tiny hair follicles that help to attract bacteria, debris and move debris into your lungs to keep them from living and causing problems.”

“This is one of the main preventive measures against infection,” he said.

The Wales Ministry of Health issued a news release last week urging smokers to think about their lungs’ vulnerability to smoking and quit smoking.

Reports say hundreds of smokers have been calling for advice on quitting since the new cases began.

“We know that COVID-19 is often associated with pneumonia and similar studies indicate that tobacco smoke increases the risk of infection, and how serious it is. , ”said Ashley Gould, senior public health consultant, in the media.

The Cochrane Library, an online database that provides research and information on health care, has released a special article as part of its editorial. at COVID-19 who compiled data on the risks of smoking and strategies that help smokers quit – a task that they acknowledge is overwhelming for people. .

Researchers also find that smoking increases the number of lungs with receptors that draw new coronaviruses.

The World Health Organization has also urged smokers to quit smoking in order to stay safe in COVID-19. Even smokers are still bringing their hands to the mouth more than anyone else – not following the WHO recommendations to protect your face.

Now, many have taken action. Oscar-winning artist Patricia Arquette announced in mid-March that “as a COVID-19 against the lungs one of the most important things you can do is smoke and vaping I live in day 3. Care to join? ”

As COVID-19 attacks the lungs one of the most important things you can do is quit smoking and vaping. I’m in day 3. Care to join?

