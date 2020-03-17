Covid-19: Singapore moves to locate temp housing for Malaysian staff afflicted by dwelling nation’s shutdown | Malaysia

A watch of a thermal scanning checkpoint manned by protection personnel at the entrance to Gardens by the Bay’s Cloud Forest as a preventive evaluate versus the Covid-19 outbreak in Singapore, March 6, 2020. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, March 17 — Singapore is aiding companies there prepare lodging for their Malaysian workforce in the course of Malaysia’s two-7 days travel ban more than the coronavirus illness (Covid-19) beginning tomorrow, Singapore’s Minister for Trade and Market Chan Chun Sing said these days.

Chan noted that a lot of corporations with Malaysian personnel ended up “anxious with the continuity of their functions” through the period of time when Malaysians may well not depart the country to curb the distribute of the Covid-19 virus.

“Due to the fact last evening, numerous employers are enquiring if they can supply momentary accommodation to Malaysian workers who may well would like to remain in Singapore for the duration of this time period.

“Our financial companies are performing with the organizations, dormitory operators and lodges to present solutions for providers.

“Companies who need support for their personnel accommodation can get in touch with our economic agencies and also work with their trade associations,” he mentioned in opinions to the media right now, just a working day ahead of the two-7 days abroad vacation ban by Malaysia kicks in.

As for the Malaysian government’s announcement past evening of a movement management buy — which involves the two-7 days abroad travel ban — to overcome the Covid-19 outbreak, Chan said the Singapore government remains in touch with the Malaysian governing administration pending further more specifics.

“Not all information are available but. We are in make contact with with the Malaysian authorities as they perform out their operational aspects,” he mentioned.

In the announcement final evening of the two-7 days order from March 18 (tomorrow) to March 31, Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin mentioned Malaysians cannot journey abroad and that no travelers or foreigners will be authorized to enter the country throughout this period of time.

Far more TO Occur