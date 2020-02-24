[covid-19:-s’pore-information-ninetieth-good-situation-fifty-three-discharged]

The ministry said the elderly woman experienced no new vacation heritage to China. — Right now pic

SINGAPORE, Feb 24 — The Singapore Ministry of Health (MOH) nowadays confirmed and confirmed one particular additional scenario of COVID-19 an infection in the republic, which is linked to the cluster at The Existence Church and Missions Singapore.

In a assertion here, MOH stated the new circumstance, which entails a 75-calendar year-outdated feminine Singapore citizen, is the 90th good case in the Island city and seventh in the church cluster.

The ministry said the elderly lady has no recent journey historical past to China and is presently warded in an isolation place at the National Centre for Infectious Health conditions (NCID).

She documented the onset of indications on Feb 9 and check benefits verified COVID-19 an infection on Feb 23 afternoon.

At present, nine other conditions are linked to the cluster associated with professional medical store Yong Thai Dangle, 3 to a non-public business assembly held at Grand Hyatt Singapore, 5 to Seletar Aerospace Heights design web page, and 23 to the Grace Assembly of God.

MOH explained two more conditions of COVID-19 infection have been discharged from healthcare facility today, bringing the tally to 53.

One particular of them, MOH explained, is a 35-12 months-outdated male Singapore Everlasting Resident who life in Johor Bahru and is effective at Resorts Entire world Sentosa On line casino, 8, Sentosa Gateway.

Of the 37 confirmed scenarios who are nonetheless in medical center, the ministry mentioned most are stable or increasing but the number of sufferers in critical issue in the intense care device rose to 7 from 5 yesterday.

As at midday, MOH has determined 2,842 close contacts who have been quarantined, with 1,986 having completed their quarantine. — Bernama