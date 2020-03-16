Covid-19: Sri Petaling ‘tabligh’ leaders occur out of silence, urge all attendees to get themselves screened | Malaysia

A person wears a protective mask as he attends Friday prayers at Sultan Salahuddin Abdul Aziz Shah Mosque in Shah Alam March 13, 2020. — Photo by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, March 16 — Leaders of a spiritual party that took spot at a mosque in Sri Petaling in direction of the stop of last thirty day period have last but not least come out of their silence and urged all attendees of the party to get by themselves screened for Covid-19 at local overall health amenities.

A gentleman who identified himself as Mansur Ismail, experienced in a online video that was produced offered to the push, declared himself as the leader of the “ijtimak tabligh” accumulating that took position at the Jamek Sri Petaling Mosque and urged attendees to act responsibly and get by themselves checked.

This comes following the region saw a spike of 190 new Covid-19 coronavirus conditions yesterday, most of which were being attributed to a unfold that happened in the course of the celebration that took put involving February 28 and March 1, spiking the community tally to a whopping 438 cases.

This determine signifies the biggest one-working day bounce in Covid-19 cases in Malaysia to date. It also helps make Malaysia the worst influenced country in South-east Asia.

“All of those people who attended the ‘Jor Qudama and Ulama’ the other day are needed to straight away call your respective district wellbeing offices, or the CPRC hotline to get guidance and health-related remedy,” said Mansur in the movie, referring to the Crisis Preparednes and Reaction Centre.

The video clip of Mansur was also shared by Overall health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba on his Fb page, and has due to the fact been uploaded onto YouTube.

Mansur experienced in the video clip also advised in opposition to the unfold of the virus through unwanted social actions, which he reported could trigger uneasiness among the the general public.

“For the time period the Sri Petaling Mosque is less than quarantine, no congregation is allowed to appear, and no congregation will be despatched out from our centre until finally a decision is arrived at at the upcoming meet amid leaders,” he reported.

The 3-day “tabligh” is explained to have had all over 16,000 attendees, of which 14,500 were being Malaysians and the relaxation were foreigners from all over the area.

Neighbouring nations around the world these kinds of as Singapore, Brunei and Indonesia have all reported new Covid-19 situations involving their citizens who participated in the function.