COVID-19 Symptoms Keep UK Leader in Intensive Care

As of Tuesday morning, there are at least 337,590 active COVID-19 cases throughout the United States, according to the latest data from Johns Hopkins University. This figure does not include approximately 20,000 patients who have already recovered from the disease and approximately 11,000 patients who have died from the disease.

New infection rates continue to rise throughout the United States, but in some major hotspots [especially New York], the proportion of newly recorded cases has been “flat”. New York’s daily infection rate has decreased by about 1% each over the past four days, and has increased by about 7% on Monday.

Only two states, Connecticut and South Dakota, recorded a rise of over 20% per day on Monday.

In both California and Washington, lockdown measures were implemented when the first outbreak in the United States surfaced, resulting in less than a 10% new infection rate on Monday

A few hours after President Donald Trump warned of “ retaliation ” if Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi did not allow the export of antimalarial drugs, India gave hydroxychloroquine without naming the U.S. or other countries. Said that it would supply “the affected countries”. Especially in other countries. Hid

“In view of the humanitarian aspects of the pandemic, India has decided to license paracetamol and hydroxychloroquine in appropriate amounts to all neighboring countries that rely on our capabilities. Were especially affected by the pandemic, “said Anurag Srivastava, spokeswoman for the Indian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Antimalarials are being widely tested as treatments for COVID-19 disease caused by a new coronavirus. Trump described it as a potential “innovator” and promoted its use even before treatment for the new disease was approved.

Last month, India restricted the export of 26 pharmaceutical ingredients and pharmaceuticals made from them to ensure adequate domestic inventory. A few hours before India’s decision to permit exports, Trump said that if India refused to export hydroxychloroquine, “there may be retaliation.”

On Tuesday, China has had no new deaths in Corona Ribs in the last 24 hours, with 32 new deaths from people returning from abroad.

According to authorities, an additional 12 suspected cases [all imported] were observed, along with an additional 30 asymptomatic cases.

According to China, 1,242 confirmed cases are being treated and 1,033 asymptomatic cases are being isolated and monitored.

The country that caused the global pandemic said it had recorded 3,331 deaths and 81,740 cases. The number of new deaths daily is hovering single digits for weeks, reaching one in several times.

His legal team announced Monday that prisoners on New York City’s Rikers Island had died after being infected with the coronavirus. According to the Legal Aid Society, Michael Tyson, a 53-year-old underlying illness, had been detained at Rikers on suspicion of parole violation.

Last week, the New York Civil Liberties Union and the Legal Aid Association filed a lawsuit against city and state authorities seeking to release inmates at high risk for serious illness from the virus. Tyson was one of 100 prisoners named in the lawsuit.

The ambitious test program by the University of Miami began in South Florida on Monday. The goal is to reveal a chaotic situation about how widespread the virus is, to help some governments plan countermeasures.

The test looks for proteins that human antibodies and the immune system make to attack the COVID-19 virus. Does not look for current infections. Instead, it detects who had it in the past.

