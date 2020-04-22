COVID-19 test sheds new light on US outbreak

30 minutes ago

Health officials say two people died of coronavirus in California weeks before the first reported death in the United States in California. Santa Clara County officials said Tuesday that people died at home on February 6th and February 17th. The first reported death in the country due to the virus was Kirkland, WA on February 29.

Public prosecutors were confirmed Tuesday that the tissue samples sent to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention were virus-positive, officials said.

The announcement came after California Governor Gavin Newtham tested Wednesday for a coronavirus, and promised to update a “detailed survey” of the state’s ability to track and quarantine those who had it. It’s one of the six indicators he says is the key to lifting the “at home” order that delayed the spread of the illness while forcing millions of people to claim unemployment benefits.

On April 20, 2020, medical professionals tested for coronavirus disease [COVID-19] at the coastal enclave of Northern California, Bolinas. Has been inspected. The pandemic struck the United States.

Kate Mansh / Reuters

“This goes to the obvious question and query we’re all asking: when? … when do we see a little release of the valve so that we can release a little of this pressure.” Newsom said Tuesday.

35 minutes ago

The criminal record excludes some small business owners from the payroll protection program.

This is a lifeline for small businesses and should help them stay aloft and keep their employees on pay during the coronavirus pandemic.

However, according to government guidelines, a company is eligible if someone who owns at least 20% of the company is imprisoned, prosecuted, probated or paroleed, and convicted of a felony over the last five years. Lose

Applicants and their defenders say the limit is a slap for those who have spent time, especially from the regime that trumpeted a second chance. Click here for details.

36 minutes ago

In Los Angeles County, over 15,000 people tested positive for COVID-19, but health officials announced this week that antibody tests could increase their infection rate by 40 times that number .

A serologic test was used in a study conducted by the University of Southern California and the LA County Department of Public Health in early April. CBS Los Angeles reports that about 320,000 people, or about 4% of the population in Los Angeles, are infected with COVID-19 in a test that detects antibodies in the blood of individuals to see if they are infected with coronavirus I found out that

Please check this out for details.

37 minutes ago

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced Tuesday that the state is aiming to double its testing capacity for coronaviruses from 20,000 to 40,000 tests per day.

Cuomo said “it takes a few weeks at most” to make a successful jump.

“It’s a ridiculous goal, in a sense,” said Cuomo. “But this is New York and we are accustomed to exorbitant goals.”

New York Governor Cuomo Announces State Plan to Double Coronavirus Testing Over the Next Week

