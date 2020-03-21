COVID-19: Theatre Substitution will livestream phase production of MINE

Posting material

Theatre Substitution MINE

When: March 20, 7 p.m. March 21, 2 p.m.

COVID-19: Theatre Alternative will livestream stage production of MINE

The place: Facebook.com/TheatreReplacement

Tickets and information: Donations graciously accepted at thecultch.com

Theatre Replacement’s MINE was impressed by how co-artistic director Maiko Yamamoto’s 11-year-old son Hokuto’s obsession with the recreation Minecraft was affecting their relationship. Both mom and son evidently had matters to discover about each other and the interactive system evidently was a position to commence.

What emerged was a real-time general performance with a group of gamers and performers, ages 11 to 46, enacting traditional mom and son narratives utilizing the video clip sport Minecraft to do it. From the tragedy of Bambi to the Beowulf saga and numerous details in in between, the present is an academic journey into the way modern-day technological know-how has moulded new mother or father-boy or girl dynamics.

Like each and every other scheduled event in Vancouver this 7 days, the operate of MINE at the Cultch was blindsided by the swiftly modifying landscape less than the COVID-19 pandemic. Adhering to some intense deliberations, a restricted range of livestreams of the perform are scheduled.

“We have been in the predicament of having our established loaded in before matters went truly bonkers, and with the nature of the clearly show getting about our relationships to the digital and how we react together in an on line ability, it built feeling to present,” claimed Maiko Yamamoto. “We felt that we could do it in a safe and sound way, with our compact group that has been doing the job with each other continually coming instantly from dwelling to the theatre. It is all done by less than 10 people.”