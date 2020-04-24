Covid-19: This is why Mumbai reports a large number of positive coronavirus cases – Mumbai news

Mumbai reported 522 Covid-19 cases on Thursday, April 23, which is the largest one-day jump for any Indian city since the first coronavirus patient was discovered in Kerala on January 30. It is also the Indian city worst hit by Covid-19, 4,205 cases recorded by Friday morning, April 24.

As of April 13 (242 cases in 24 hours), Mumbai has recorded the largest one-day increase among Indian cities, with one exception: April 17, when it recorded 12 cases. Even the exception was due to the exclusion of results from private laboratories, not the actual fall.

Here are the numbers in Mumbai for the last 10 days

April 14: 216

April 15: 140

April 16: 177

17 April 12

April 18: 183

April 19: 456

April 20: 308

April 21: 419

April 22: 232

April 23: 522

What explains the high number of Covid-19 financial capital?

Intensive contact seeking, testing and quarantining of high-risk individuals have contributed to a consistently high number, say Maharashtra and Mumbai health department officials. “Between 40-45% of our total cases are (the result of) efforts to seek contact and camps with fever in enclosed areas,” said Dr Daksha Shah, deputy health officer of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). According to BMC data, on April 24, more than 400,000 people were screened at 813 congestion in the city (the number of congested areas increased to 930 on April 23), and at the airport since the Covid-19 flight broke out.

A senior BMC official, on condition of anonymity, said: “We have to consider the remaining 55%. They come from an untested population, but the good thing is that many of them come voluntarily (for testing) and only later do our health officials realize that the contacts of existing positive patients are at stake. ”According to an analysis of positive patient data by the Maharashtra Department of Medical Education and Medicines (MEDD), 81% of the state is symptom free. Mumbai are similar (80%).

Although the number of cases is increasing, the death rate in Maharashtra is decreasing. On April 12, the city’s mortality rate was 7.41%. That dropped to 4.4% on April 23. On April 12, of the 1,966 patients detected, 148 succumbed to the infection. By Thursday night, Maharashtra had recorded 6,427 cases with 283 deaths.

At the same time, the death rate in Mumbai has also fallen. On April 12, it was 7.09% (92 dead and 1,298 positive). This decreased to 3.97% on April 23 (167 deaths and 4205 positive).

“The identification and quarantine of high-risk contacts has been helpful in maintaining realistic Mumbai numbers. We will see high numbers, but there is no reason to panic as these are the expected results of an intensive contact and isolation program in Maharashtra, “said a state health official. “In addition, we are aggressively testing a large number of high-risk contacts.”

As of April 23, at 11 a.m., the number of quarantined homes in the state reached 114,398, while 8,702 were in institutional quarantine, according to data from the State Department of Health. At the same time, Maharashtra Health Department surveyed 2.726 million people in all affected districts. Nearly 2 million of them are in Mumbai. In addition, more than 400,000 residents of Mumbai were surveyed by BMC detachments to find contacts. These exercises have been performed at the airport since late January, and at dedicated fever clinics, except door-to-door monitoring.

Mumbai Municipal Commissioner Praveen Pardeshi said, “A significant proportion of the Mumbai cases are made up of people already under quarantine and those under observation. Those being tested positive, the BMC has already predicted to some extent that it may have the virus.”

By April 23, Maharashtra had completed 96,369 tests, of which 55,000 (or 57.07%) were in Mumbai alone, according to Pardeshi. Maharashtra recorded a negative pattern of 89,561. The rest are repeated tests.

“On any given day, between 70-80% of active city cases go without symptoms,” BMC deputy health bureau Shah said Thursday night, shortly after the city’s highest single-day jump was announced. “The good thing is that so many positive patients are symptom-free because they don’t spread the disease easily. They don’t cough or sneeze, and pass it on to someone else. In fact, these patients add to our collective immunity. These are symptomatic species that we must pay attention to. Not only because they spread it, but also because they need medical attention, we need to treat their symptoms before they get worse and change into more complex conditions. “

