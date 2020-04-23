COVID-19 threatens the Hollywood dream for Canadians in need in the United States

As Harrison Houde sees it, his Hollywood dream isn’t over, far from it.

But with casting calls canceled and studios closed, his celebrity hopes are now pending, while making a strategic retreat in the face of insurmountable odds.

“No part-time jobs, no auditions, there’s nothing,” said Houde. “I didn’t think it would get to the level now.”

24-year-old actor from Vancouver Island, Houde starred in shows for kids and teens like Finding Things Out and Some Assembly Required. Two years ago he moved to Los Angeles, hoping for his big chance.

Houde admits that it has been difficult – like many who are trying to find their feet in Hollywood, he was counting on a part-time job to make ends meet. But then it hit the coronavirus. Days before his first shift in a neighborhood restaurant, the governor of California issued a residence order.

“I texted my new boss and he’s like” Yes, we’re closed. “So I’m like, this isn’t good. I have to understand something,” said Houde.

Since California issued the order on March 17, thousands of Canadian entertainers living in the Los Angeles area have been in the same boat – the one that has now run aground.

Those who cannot rely on royalties or residues from past work to clean them up during shutdown are struggling without many of the safety nets that protect other Canadian workers.

With few prospects and no income, Houde says he can no longer afford his rent in Los Angeles. So this week he collected dozens of sturdy boxes and a roll of duct tape.

“I’m going back to Vancouver because … there is no job,” says Houde. “I could even go back and try to save some money if I can.”

‘I’m a Canadian in America’

Many Canadian entertainers in the United States are now caught between and between: ineligible for many unemployment benefits in the United States because they are not American citizens, but are not eligible for many Canadian benefits because they live abroad.

The Canada Emergency Response Benefit (CERB), for example, is only available to citizens residing in Canada. And the government says it doesn’t offer any income support programs for Canadians residing overseas.

“I’m not American. I’m Canadian in America,” says R&B singer Sarah Daye. “I don’t have a green card and I have a visa, so I’m not entitled.”

Singer Sarah Daye fears that the loss of concerts could mean more than the loss of revenue, meaning that her work visa in the United States may also be at risk. (Sarah Daye)

The Toronto native was nominated for a Grammy in front of the Kevin Eubanks Band (formerly the Tonight Show band house) and opened for Lenny Kravitz. But now her shows are canceled and she is forced to chase people for checks.

“So I’m a little bit to the point where I have to be very creative about how I’m going to make money,” says Daye.

This includes trying to find “where they actually pay you” platforms for performing and even reaching out to fans for donations.

“You have to somehow humiliate yourself and put yourself out there and ask for support.”

“Hope and pray”

As if worrying about food and rent isn’t enough, many Canadians working in the entertainment industry share another urgent concern: their immigration status.

Many, like Daye, are allowed to work in the United States on an O-1 non-immigrant visa, reserved for those who have demonstrated “extraordinary ability or accomplishment” in the arts.

However, to maintain their visa status, they must demonstrate that they are working continuously. In February, the Trump administration tightened immigration rules to further restrict entry by those believed to be in need of social assistance, known as the “public indictment rule.”

Daye says he already has a visa extension and is afraid of not being able to renew it.

“I’m really maintaining the confidence that everything will work,” says Daye. “And I hope and pray that there will be some support, you know?”

According to a Canadian immigration lawyer in Los Angeles, Canadian artists in the United States may be entitled to more support than they realize.

Zoe Kevork, CEO of Kevork Law and President of Canadians Abroad in Southern California, says there is much confusion about how the closure will affect the visa status of Canadians working in the United States (Zoe Kevork)

Zoe Kevork, CEO of Kevork Law and president of Canadians overseas in Southern California, says she has been bombarded with questions from worried Canadian clients about how to renew or extend their visas if the projects they are working on are closed.

The answer is not simple “There are different opinions as to which point you are considered out of status or that your visa is no longer valid,” says Kevork, particularly for workers who have been laid off.

“Is it a substantial change in your state in which you now have to plan another visa? There is no guide. It’s unclear.”

Few artist mounts in the U.S.

Kevork says that Canadian artists holding an O-1 visa for extraordinary skills are granted a 60-day grace period without work. But if they believe they will be out of work longer, “surely people should consult with their immigration lawyers.”

But there is some good news. Kevork says Canadian artists in the United States need not fear that applying for unemployment insurance will impact their immigration status when it comes to the indictment rule. What about the Trump administration’s $ 1,200 stimulus checks for coronavirus relief?

“If you paid your taxes, you are eligible to do so,” he says.

There are few Canada-based programs for artists living south of the border.

Rodney Murphy, who runs all of SOCAN’s US businesses, believes that those who “have the talent to succeed will find a way to overcome this.” (Jeff Knights / SOCAN)

The Society of Composers, Authors and Music Publishers of Canada (SOCAN), for example, says it is helping its approximately 800 members living in the Los Angeles area.

“I have been in contact with some of them,” says Rodney Murphy, who runs SOCAN’s US operations. “There is definitely a loss of revenue there.”

To help offset these losses, SOCAN has created a $ 2 million royalty-free CDN anticipation program for its members. “So if someone applies for an advance today (the money) he is in his bank within a week,” says Murphy.

David Hope, executive director of the Actors Fund Canada, says that the focus of their programs is to help Canadians in Canada and that the United States-based Actors Fund may be better placed to help Canadians in the United States. (When a comment was asked, the actors’ fund did not respond.)

The Alliance of Canadian Film, Television and Radio Artists (ACTRA) offers no specific relief to members based in the United States. In an email, the organization claims that “it is sharing information with our over 27,000 members” and indicates its website, which catalogs a list of financial benefits such as CERB, most of which are only available to Canadian residents.

Comedian Renée Percy, seen performing in Las Vegas in November 2019, insists that if you can’t find a way to laugh during the current shutdown, then “you will always cry.” (Tina Compise / Quickstyle Photography)

“There is no union for us,” says comedian Renée Percy. “It’s a solo thing from start to finish, for better or for worse.”

Adapt to the situation

Percy, who is from Toronto, settled in Los Angeles 10 years ago. Before the current arrest, he says he was doing six to eight shows a week. Now, he says, life is like a day off – but it’s the same day, over and over again.

“Normally, I’m on stage every night and now I’m on my couch every night,” says Percy. “I was supposed to take a tour of Europe next month and be in Barcelona, ​​Luxembourg and all these wonderful places. And now I’m just taking a tour around my house: from the bathroom to the kitchen, to the bedroom and back. “

Some Canadian entertainers are able to make a living during the shutdown by adapting and improvising, something that comes naturally to Percy. He continues to teach stand-up, but now his class is online instead of in person.

“People don’t have to worry about traffic, parking … or pants, because they are almost always seated,” says Percy. “It doesn’t even have to be people in Los Angeles. Now I have someone in South Africa who could join my class.”

Percy says that he tries not to think about how terrible his situation is or that he “will go out of his mind”, focusing instead on finding material in the midst of madness.

Renée Percy, top right, takes a photo of the standing lesson she started teaching online. (Renee Percy)

“If you can’t laugh, then yes, you will always cry,” says Percy. “There is humor and comedy out there and there will always be. And I think the darker the situation, the more we need it.”

Be creative “to overcome this”

Despite the challenges facing the Canadian artists he represents, Murphy believes that those who “have the talent to succeed will find a way to overcome this.”

“This experience will help them create great works and great works of art and reconnect the creative brain to do new and better things,” says Murphy.

Although he is preparing for his move to Vancouver next week, Harrison Houde still finds time to collaborate online with his writing partner Dakota Daulby in their first film.

If there is good news hidden in the chaos in Houde’s Los Angeles apartment, it’s that his writing, he says, has never been better.

“It was somewhat therapeutic,” says Houde. “Maybe our writing has improved because we have been locked in and we only have a lot of time to think.”

Houde hopes that the worst of the pandemic will end by the end of the summer. So, he says, he would like to return, take another apartment in Los Angeles and pick up where he left off.

It is versatile, open to everything. But there is a project he says he doesn’t want to be part of.

“I am sure there will be 10 Hollywood films next year called” Quarantine “which will all be held in one room, and I fear it.”