[covid-19-to-price-environment-tourism-at-the-very-least-us$22b,-claims-world-wide-tourism-body]

Gloria Guevara, head of Earth Vacation and Tourism Council, attends an interview with Reuters in Lisbon, Portugal March 15, 2018. — Reuters pic

MADRID, Feb 28 — The deadly Covid-19 epidemic will price planet tourism at the very least US$22 billion (RM93 billion) owing to a fall in shelling out by Chinese visitors, the head of the World Travel and Tourism Council stated yesterday.

The Covid-19 epidemic has killed more than two,760 individuals, largely in China — where by it to start with emerged in December — and contaminated much more than 81,000 in above 45 countries.

“It is also soon to know but the WTTC has made a preliminary calculation in collaboration with (exploration organization) Oxford Economics which estimates that the disaster will cost the sector at least $22 billion,” Gloria Guevara advised El Mundo each day.

“This calculation is centered on the expertise of prior crises, these types of as SARS or H1N1, and is dependent on losses deriving from Chinese tourists who have not been travelling in current months,” she reported.

“The Chinese are the travellers who spend most when they vacation.”

The decline figure, which equates to about €20.two billion, is the most optimistic scenario envisaged by the review which was posted on February 11 by Oxford Economics, getting the hypothesis of a 7. for every cent drop in abroad journeys by Chinese nationals.

But the losses could far more than double, achieving as considerably as US$49 billion if the crisis lasts as lengthy as the SARS outbreak, which erupted in November 2002 and was brought under command in July 2003.

And it could spiral to US$73 billion if it lasted lengthier than that, Oxford Economics said.

The economies most most likely to suffer would be those most dependent on Chinese tourism, such as Hong Kong and Macau, Thailand, Cambodia and the Philippines, researchers observed.

On Wednesday, the WTO urged nations to steer clear of using well being actions that would cause “unnecessary interference with worldwide targeted visitors and trade” saying journey limits required to be proportionate to make sure they did not have “negative repercussions on the tourism sector”. — AFP