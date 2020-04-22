COVID-19: Trudeau offers $ 9 billion to students facing pandemic unemployment

OTTAWA – Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced a $ 9 billion aid package for students Wednesday, as they face the reality of a summer without jobs they need to pay for tuition.

Trudeau has been promising help for students for weeks and has been calling to add them to the Canada Emergency Response Benefit (CERB).

The support offered by Trudeau is a similar benefit, with students eligible for monthly payments for May through August. There will also be programs for students to volunteer this summer, and the government aims to create 76,000 paid jobs.

The prime minister said he hoped it would help them to arrive in the coming months.

“The uncertainty you feel can be overwhelming, but in Canada we look forward to each other, we value education, service, hard work. These steps will help you cope with this so you can build a career you’re looking forward. “

The new benefit will pay students $ 1,250 per month, which increases to $ 1,750 if they rely on support. The CERB pays $ 2,000 a month, with more available for people with children.

New Democrats are glad the government is finally focusing on helping students, but another complicated system is not what students need and it’s coming next week.

The program will be applied both to recent grads and to high school students beginning post-secondary education in the fall for the first time. This will require the government to pass the new law to the House of Commons.

NDP leader Jagmeet Singh said the Liberals were too slow to offer assistance and should only expand CERB payments.

“New Democrats are glad that the government is finally focusing on helping students, but another complicated system is not what students need and it’s coming weeks later,” he said in a statement.

Singh also questioned why students are getting less than under the CERB.

New Democratic Party leader Jagmeet Singh speaks during the Question Period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill, as efforts continue to help slow the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19), in Ottawa, Ontario, April 20, 2020.

REUTERS / Blair Gable

“It doesn’t make sense that a parent who needs to take care of their children can apply for the CERB and earn $ 2,000, but a parent student can earn only between $ 1,250 and $ 1,750. Feeding to your children the cost is the same. “

Since the government first announced support payments, it had to expand its offerings several times to cover more people, including part-time workers. Trudeau is still promising many changes to help seniors or retirees who are not currently eligible.

Trudeau was asked on Wednesday why the government rolled out a small scheme to support the programs rather than just giving everyone money through a universal payment. He said the government wants to focus on those who have lost their income.

“There are millions of Canadians in need,” he said. “There are others who don’t need help. And we have felt and feel that targeting the highest amount of help to those who need it fast is the right way to start.”

The government also pledges to hire more students, perhaps for virus-related monitoring positions, as well as for agricultural businesses facing challenges during the COVID-19 crisis .

David Robinson, executive director of the Canadian Association of University Teachers, said they were concerned that students would be left out of the CERB program.

“We are worried that many students will fall into the cracks, because they are not eligible,” he said. “It will help us get through August.”

Robinson also questioned why students got less than the CERB, but said it was a good start. He said problems for the university sector would continue to fall, even though students could return to classes normally.

He said many Canadian universities rely on international students who may not be able to go to Canada today, and that will be a major financial hit for schools.

“Many of our institutions are highly dependent on international students,” he said.

He said before the fall the government would need to come up with a way to solve these problems that would cause short-term issues.

“What we are looking for is a coordinated plan between the feds and the provinces to ensure that our system remains viable.”

Trudeau also announced grant programs for students who volunteer over the summer, and an extension of any federal funding or post-doctoral programs that will help people stay in class longer.

He emphasized that Canada will need students ready for economic growth in the aftermath of the crisis.

“Things may be difficult for the next little one, but we will help you through it,” he said. “When the economy recovers, you will introduce our path, a path to a better society. That’s what we do together.”