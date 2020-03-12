COVID-19: Turkish Cypriots near checkpoints

Turkish Cypriot authorities are closing two crossing details throughout the island’s divide at Strovilia and Limnitis until eventually March 22 in actions to contain the unfold of coronavirus in the north.

This leaves only three of the eight crossing factors alongside the Green Line operational – Ayios Dhometios, Ledra Palace and Pergamos.

The Republic of Cyprus governing administration also temporarily suspended the procedure of 4 checkpoints at Ledra Avenue, Dherynia, Astromeritis and Lefka on 28 February, a shift strongly criticised by the Turkish Cypriot facet.

Reportedly, the conclusion was taken at an urgent conference of the ruling coalition in the Turkish occupied north convened by Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci.

The Turkish Cypriot coalition has also made a decision to ban flights and travellers coming from international locations with a significant outbreak of the illness this kind of as China, Iraq, Iran and Italy and the United states of america.

Citizens from these international locations who have a residence allow from Turkish Cypriot authorities will be allowed in but must go into quarantine for a time period of 14 times.

The Turkish Cypriot authorities introduced that universities will be closed until finally 22 March as a precautionary measure. All educational facilities are to be deep cleaned.

On Wednesday, the Turkish Cypriot “foreign Minister” Kudret Ozersay, tweeted the authorities have suspended all charter flights until eventually 1 April.

He identified as on Turkish Cypriots who are abroad and had been organizing to return to the north by means of a charter flight to speak to the authorities for more guidelines.

Museums and other archaeological websites in the north will also close for the security of vacationers and people today doing the job at the web-sites.

On Tuesday, the north introduced its to start with case of the novel coronavirus, a 65-12 months-old female on holiday from Germany experienced examined constructive for COVID-19.

The tourist was element of a team of 30 holidaymakers from Germany, who have all departed because information of the ailment of their co-traveller was declared.

The group had arrived in the north of the island via the airport at Tymbou (Ercan).