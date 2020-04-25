COVID-19 Turobocharged Changes by Special Press

As the spread of the disease spread across the globe, therefore, there was a similar idea about its origin and inaccurate information about its severity and how to prevent it from spreading. . This “infodemic,” as the World Health Organization has labeled it, was opposed in part by the oversight of social media and the right to use social users. media. A positive survey of Harvard Kennedy Schools this week found a correlation between consumers of Fox News, Maj Limbaugh, and other news and coronavirus “theories are involved in the belief that some parts of the CDC have exacerbated the seriousness of the disease affecting President Donald Trump.”

Fox News and Trump himself have made a lot of assumptions about NO-19. Sean Hannity the medical secretary should have started in March stating that “the disease should be compared to the flu. Because in the worst case, the worst case would be the flu, ”said the president, who said,“ treat it like you treated flu ”in February. (At a recent launch in the United States, CNN, MSNBC, and CBS News) judged their outbreak as seasonal flu or worse, please (It’s not that heavy.) That same month, Limbaugh, a right-wing radio host, took the job a step further, saying, “I’m dying here. Coronavirus is a flu, or a person. “A Harvard study suggests this idea has gone viral, as 38% of respondents believed that both these 19-ways and the flu were” as others would have caused dead. ” Tucker Carlson, Whoever associated with Hannity as the highest-profile news anchor on a nightly basis, thought “this is not a virus, which he created by the Chinese government,” confirms known for the negative that coronavirus was a lab-hatched bioweapon when Fox News ran in February. About the belief that a coronavirus was designed to harm Trump, both Hannity, who accused the media of trying to scare “the hell out of humanity” and “bludgeon Trump with the This new scam “last month, and the president, who called the Democrats and media” new lie “in late February, made these assertions to their listeners.

While one creative genius has proven to be misleading for millions, the widespread use of social media in the world makes it almost impossible for him to do so. transmission is slow. Using artificial intelligence to track the progress of Twitter policies over the past three months, Graphika, a social-network-analysis company, released a report this week. found that “the storage group had a larger capacity than the independent group. The map performance was negligible, and the combined effect from the save group was 27%, compared with 8% by left groups. This is not to suggest that many people have the right to spend money, but these accounts can still generate more content than their left ones. ” most confident of this breakthrough has been passed by the publisher of QAnon, as Graphika sees a significant overlap among social media users pushing the idea of ​​joining the coronavirus. “The misrepresentation of public health data raised their voice in the February rabies debate. Of the accounts included in both sessions (discussing health and illicit health information), 66% were in the U.S. Right-Wing group. “

In the meantime, Democrats who took part in a Harvard study published their Republican stance “to find out that coronavirus is more serious than the flu” and made the predictions. that “the Chinese government developed the virus as a service.” Despite the others, survey respondents who wanted to access similar outlet sites like the New York Times and NBC News reported “accurate information about the fatal disease and … beliefs about protection from disease. ” In fact, the authors found that access to mainstream newspapers served as a deterrent to the “no,” especially since many media outlets like the Washington Post and The Times has lost their paywalls to the cancer epidemic. “Properly published information is associated with a clear belief in the prevention of disease transmission,” they wrote. “(E) xposure to sites such as The Associated Press, The New York Times, The Washington Post, or The Wall Street Journal is associated with a clear belief that regular hand washing and avoiding contact with people there is disease against the disease. “

Lots of Better Stories by Looking at Justice

– Trump Awakens for COVID-19 Security

– Does the Wall Street Bug Have a Bad Appointment?

– Jared Kushner Introduces Trump’s Coronavirus Is Fake News

– Tucker Carlson on How to Get His Coronavirus Information on Mar-a-Lago

– 12 More Powerful Times of Trump’s National Emergency Search

– How to QAnon Coronavirus Conspiracy About Oprah Went Viral

– From The List: In Hurricane Katrina Week, a series of stupid, scary and political stories that have caused major damage in human-made disaster

Want to see more? Sign up for our Daily Hive newsletter and don’t miss a story.

.