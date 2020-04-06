COVID-19 United States: Country faces ‘hardest’ week as coronavirus deaths increase

The United States on Sunday entered one of the most critical weeks to date in the coronavirus crisis, with government officials warning that deaths in places such as New York, Michigan and Louisiana are a sign of chaos coming to other states.

However, the governors of the eight states have refused to issue stay-at-home orders aimed at slowing the spread of respiratory disease, and some churches have held the grand Palace Sunday service in defiance of such orders in their states.

New York, the poorest state, reported Sunday that for the first time in a week, deaths had fallen slightly from the day before, but still had nearly 600 new deaths and more than 7,300 new ones. case. Areas like Pennsylvania, Colorado and Washington, D.C., are starting to see rising deaths.

“This will be the hardest and most stressful week of the life of most Americans. This will be the Pearl Harbor moment, our 9/11 moment, not just localized,” Surgeon General Jerome Adams warned Fox News on Fox Sunday. ”This will happen nationwide. And I want America to understand that. “

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said Sunday that new hospitals have fallen by 50 percent in the past 24 hours. He warned that it was not yet clear if the crisis reached a plateau in the state, with a total of 4,159 deaths and more than 122,000 cases.

Once the climax of the epidemic has passed, Cuomo says a mass rollout of the rapid test will be critical to helping the country “return to normal.”

Most states have ordered residents to stay home except on important trips to slow the spread of the virus in the United States, where more than 335,000 people tested positive and more than 9,500 died, according to a talent agency Reuters.

Members of the National Guard exited the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center as the outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues in Manhattan, in New York, U.S., on April 5, 2020.

Eduardo Munoz /

Computers

But eight states, all of them including Republican governors, have not yet ordered residents to stay home: Arkansas, Iowa, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Carolina, South Dakota, Utah and Wyoming. Georgia, which recorded 6,600 cases and more than 200 deaths, ordered residents to stay home but then allowed some beaches to reopen.

Arkansas Republican Asa Hutchinson has defended his refusal to enact statewide restrictions, saying the situation is closely monitored and his more “targeted approach” is still slowing the spread of the virus.

Adams, the general surgeon, told governors not to issue months-long stay orders that one should consider for the coming week.

Some churches hold large gatherings on Palm Sunday, the beginning of Holy Week in Christian churches.

Pastor Tony Spell, who was arrested last week for holding services, summoned his loyal, three weeks after Louisiana banned gatherings of 10 people or more.

Hundreds of worshipers joined Spell’s Life Tabernacle in a suburb of Baton Rouge, many arriving with 26 buses sent to pick them up. Everyone but immediate family members were kept at least 6 feet (1.8 m) apart, a lawyer for the pastor said.

“They would rather go to church and worship like free people than live like prisoners in their homes,” Spell told reporters.

Louisiana has become a hot spot for the virus, reporting a death toll of nearly 500 and more than 13,000 cases. The governor predicted the state would run out of blowers on Thursday.

Michigan reported 1,493 new cases on Sunday and a further 77 deaths, totaling 617 state deaths.

NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio invites US Navy medical members who volunteer from around the country to join the USA Armys 44th Medical Brigade at the Jacob K. Javits Center on April 5, 2020 in New York.

Bryan R. Smith / AFP

New York Mayor Bill De Blasio said the city has enough fans to arrive Tuesday or Wednesday, and he’s looking for between 1,000 and 1,500 more from federal and state stockpiles, which are estimated to have he 10,000 and 2,800, respectively.

Oregon, which reports on nearly 1,000 cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, said it is sending New York 140 ventilators, machines that help people breathe after the virus attacks them. their lungs. Washington returns more than 400 of the engines to the Strategic National Stockpile for hard-hit states like New York.

White House medical experts estimate that between 100,000 and 240,000 Americans could be killed in the pandemic, although fixing orders to stay at home are being followed.

President Donald Trump said in a Tweet on Sunday that “a rough two weeks are coming.”

State Governor Jay Inslee, a Democrat, said the state has seen cases undermined after early action, said if other states do not impose stringent measures, the virus will only move.

Kate Lynn Blatt, 38, a property manager from rural Pottsville, Pennsylvania, said she was surprised that her state’s governor, Tom Wolf, waited until Wednesday last day to issue a house-to-house order.

“We were shocked. I can’t believe Trump has not issued an order nationwide and I still can’t believe there are still states open,” Blatt said.