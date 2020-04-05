Covid-19 Update: How Pool Testing Can Improve Speed, Scale – India News

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare assessed an testing methodology this week that could significantly expand its testing capacity, though a final call is still needed.

The methodology is a pooled or pooled trial that involves simultaneously testing a combined sample of multiple people from a household or local cluster to expand reach and accelerate results.

Used during major epidemics and invisible community transmission, such as HIV, the AIDS-causing virus, this method is now used to detect pieces of unique genetic material called RNA Sars-COv2, a virus that causes coronavirus disease (Covid-19).

Click here for full coverage of the Covid-19 pandemic

Covid-19 infected at least 151,000 people and killed 61,000.

The method uses a high-precision real-time polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) assay in a combined sample of several individuals. If the combined sample returns positive, each person in the group is isolated and tested separately.

Researchers from Israel found that testing 64-person combined samples on Covid-19 significantly accelerated results, reduced costs and quickly tracked contacts, while reducing workloads in laboratories.

Germany, which has the lowest mortality rate in Europe, increased testing from 40,000 tests per day to 200,000 to 400,000 tests without compromising accuracy.

“The pool test does not affect the detection limit. In the case of a positive mini-pool test, individual testing is carried out in pre-reserved samples. The positive sample can then be identified within four hours,” according to researchers at the German Red Cross Bloodshed Service from Frankfurt and the Institute in Medical Virology at the University Hospital in Frankfurt at Goethe University. “The more people who can be tested reliably for SARS-CoV-2, the faster the pandemic can be suppressed,” said Birgitta Wolff President of Goethe University.

India has considered pooled testing as a method to increase testing capacity but has not included the method in its new testing protocol issued on April 4.

“Efforts to increase test capacity by ‘pooling’ samples are being evaluated. This is not easy and it is necessary to develop and test optimization algorithms so that, for example, one positive result in a large pool is not missed, “India’s chief scientific adviser K VijayRaghavan said on Twitter a week ago.

India has just tested 75,000 people on Covid-19, according to the Indian Medical Research Council, which is part of its population of 1.36 billion people.

“Testing capacity in India is a key bottleneck. So far, only about 75,000 people have been tested, and confirmatory results from the National Institute of Virology in Pune have lasted three to four days,” said a public health expert, requesting anonymity.

“It’s a shame because pooled testing very accurately detects viral RNA in samples and helps maximize existing resources. For Covid-19, nasal or throat swab samples were combined in buffer solution, which was then tested by high-precision RT-PCR. It can really save costs, ”he added

.