Covid-19 Update: New Plan Contains Traces to Unlock Country – News from India

A Union health ministry plan stated that regions – cities, villages or neighborhoods – with major outbreaks or multiple clusters of Covid-19 coronavirus could be wiped out, mapping what may be the first official road map to control the disease by focusing curbs and monitoring in hot places. while other areas are returning to some degree of normality after the national lockdown is completed later this month.

The strategy is based on lessons from the 2009 H1N1 flu epidemic, which reportedly had a greater impact on “well-connected large cities with significant population movements”, while rural and smaller cities with low population and poor connectivity reported only a few cases.

“The current geographical distribution of Covid-19 mimics the distribution of the H1N1 pandemic influenza. This suggests that although the prevalence of Covid-19 in our population may be high, it is unlikely that it will affect all parts of the country equally. It requires different approaches in different regions of the country, while at the same time seeking to prevent strong foci, “said the health ministry’s containment plan for major epidemics.

The road map needs to address the third most serious epidemic scenario in the country. The first and sweetest scenario is when cases are limited to those who have traveled. The second is when cases are spread locally. The third scenario is when there are large clusters, while the remaining two are when a widespread community is widespread and, most severely, when India becomes endemic to Covid-19.

Actions for the mitigation phase – a scenario in which the focus must shift to case management rather than outbreak – will be addressed in a separate plan, the report added.

“India’s major epidemic can still be prevented. All states have introduced aggressive suppression measures and we have not reached the stage where the epidemic is uncontrolled,” said a senior health ministry official and requested anonymity.

There are currently 21 groups in nine regions closely monitored by epidemics. Although no rigid thresholds have been set for what defines a “major epidemic” or how many clusters make the cut, an official aware of the plan cited Delhi’s Nizamuddin districts, Rajasthan’s Bhilwar and Kerala Kasargod as examples of what will be considered in the containment plan.

Nizamuddin is home to the Tablighi Jamaat headquarters, which contributed about two-thirds of Delhi’s 445 infections. Bhilwara represents 27 out of 200 cases of Rajasthan and Kasargod 136 out of Kerala 306 infections.

“This is what is being done at ground level, from which a large number of cases are reported. Most of our cases can still be tracked on international travel, and the percentage where contacts have not yet been found is too small to cause panic,” added the official, quoted above. .

According to the plan, the hot spot will be divided into zones: the quarantine zone and the buffer zone around it. The quarantine zone will focus on most cases, while the buffer will contain specific blocks or quarters around it, as decided by the authorities as the case may be.

Access to both zones will be excluded – special external travel and will stop any movement of vehicles and public transport, with the exception of only those with special passes who should provide basic services. “The thermal screening, IEC (information-educate-communicate: risk and impact awareness strategy) will be implemented at all entry and exit points,” the plan says.

Schools and colleges will be closed, mass gatherings are prohibited and people are encouraged to remain indoors for the first 28 days in both zones, the document said, adding: lessons can be spent in practice. “

These measures will be paired with heightened disease surveillance: more randomized trials of hospitalized cases, investigations of all suspected cases, isolation of patients and contact quarantine.

The test criteria remain the same. All symptomatic individuals who have made international travel in the last 14 days, all symptomatic contacts of laboratory confirmed cases, all symptomatic healthcare professionals, all hospitalized patients with severe acute respiratory infections (SARI) and asymptomatic direct and high risk contacts with confirmed case should be tested once between 5th and 14th days from contact. The examination will continue until 14 days from the date when the last confirmed case of laboratory testing is declared negative, the document said.

According to experts, such strategies are crucial as it is not possible to hold a huge country such as India under continuous closure, and pulling the blanket is not advisable at this stage of the transfer.

“The goal of applying a prison sentence in the first place was to buy more time to better prepare the country for probable cases, so the areas where it reports an unusually large number of cases, called ‘focal points, those that should be’ are still in blockages, because these are sensitive areas that can change the whole scenario if left unattended. They are vulnerable pockets and need a special government focus, otherwise it can defeat the whole purpose behind the state’s efforts to balance the transmission curve, ” is Pradip Chakraborty, Senior Advisor, Center for Public Health and Food Safety.

The restraint strategy is similar to that used in China, with zero outbreaks. Wuhan, a city of about 11 million people where the virus is believed to have spread at the end of December and affected the largest number of people inside the country, has been put under strict police watch. The fruits gradually relaxed, but the movement restrictions were not completely removed.

Among some new measures, a health ministry report suggests that local governments must ensure “the supply of sufficient triple layers of household masks in enclosed and buffer zones to be distributed through visiting monitoring teams.”

