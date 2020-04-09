Covid-19 update: New York reaches new coronavirus peak, but curve flattened – world news

New York recorded a new one-day maximum for coronavirus mortality on Wednesday, but Governor Andrew Cuomo said the epidemic appears to be stabilizing.

Cuomo said 779 people have died in the last 24 hours, bringing the total mortality in New York State from Covid-19 to 6,268.

The previous maximum of 731 was set on Monday.

New York City is the mainstay of the deadly coronavirus pandemic in America, accounting for about half the number of deaths nationwide.

The governor said that despite the rise in hospitalization rates, it is continuing to decline due to social closure orders.

“We are correcting the curve,” the governor told reporters.

He added that if the rate continues to decline, the hospital system will stabilize in the next two weeks, which will “minimize” the need for temporary hospitals.

Field hospitals have been set up in Central Park, at the home of the US Tennis Center, at the convention center and aboard the US Navy, which will handle the influx of patients.

Cuomo said the death toll was high because people were putting fans on when hospitalization rates had increased in previous weeks now passing.

On Monday, the governor extended the closure of schools and non-core businesses until April 29.

He again begged the residents to stay home, unless absolutely necessary.

“It’s not a time for complacency. It’s not a time to do anything different from where we worked,” Cuomo said.

“We’re in the middle of it. We can’t get through it. It’s not over,” he added.

COVID-19 has killed nearly 13,000 people in the United States, and the number of confirmed cases has increased to more than 401,000, according to a study by Johns Hopkins University.

New York Mayor Bill de Blasio said this week that the number of fatalities in New York could be higher because many deaths that occur at home are not counted.

In other news, preliminary data released Wednesday showed that the Latin American and African American communities of New York are dying of Covid-19 at a higher rate than whites.

In multiethnic New York, Hispanics died 34 percent and made up 29 percent of the population.

Blacks represent 28 percent of deaths, while they make up 22 percent of the population.

Whites account for 27 percent of deaths and make up 32 percent of the Big Apple population.

“It always seems that the poorest are paying the highest price. Why is that? ”Cuomo asked.

. [ToTranslate tags] coronavirus [t] Covid 19 [t] Coronavirus in the US [t] Coronavirus in New York [t] Covid 19 cases in the US