Covid-19 Update – Record 20.3 crore people watched PM Modi’s address on lock 2.0: BARC – India news

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s speech on the extension of the lock for 19 days has watched a record 203 million across the country on television, which exceeds his previous records, BARC reported on Thursday.

Although a record number of people have downloaded the contact monitoring app Aarogya Setu, only a dozen of them use the app, market research agency AC Nielsen said.

Since the start of the pandemic in India, Modi has had four television transmissions to and from addresses, including calls to one-day curfew “Janta”, a statement of closure, cheering on the medical fraternity by hitting panels and lamps.

The previous viewer record was 193 million for the second address when it declared a 21-day closure.

The fourth address on Tuesday, in which Modi extended the lock for 19 days in a 25-minute speech, broadcast 199 broadcasts and created nearly 4 billion theater minutes, which is also a record, Executive Research Council Executive Director Sunil Lulla told reporters .

The council reported that total television spending in the week to April 12 had increased by 38 percent over the pre-COVID period.

Lulla indicated that it was primarily run by Doordarshan national broadcaster, which outperformed the private sector channels by launching its classic shows like Ramayan and Mahabharata, and added that general entertainment channels as a category only grew due to DD.

However, on the other hand, eyeball growth was accompanied by a decline in advertising, and data for the week of the report said the total time was down 26 percent.

Lulla attributed the decline to the blockade, noting that without spending or which is expected to happen by May 3, advertisers are not coming.

Meanwhile, on the same call, market researcher AC Nielsen, who studies trends in a select universe of Android phones, said that despite breaching download records, the statewide Aarogya Setu app is used by only 10 percent of people.

Nielsen’s Dolly Jha said smartphone users were still very concerned about the COVID-19 pandemic, adding that more than 40 percent of searches on Google were on topics related to the virus.

In addition, 8 percent of people frequently visit sites dedicated to the pandemic, with increased interest from men, she said.

.