Covid-19 update: World should fight worst economic downturn since major depression, IMF chief says – world news

The global coronavirus pandemic has caused an economic crisis unlike any in the last century and will require a massive response to ensure recovery, IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva said on Thursday.

Alerts for the damage the virus had inflicted were already unusual, but Georgieva said the world should prepare for “the worst economic collapse since the Great Depression.”

With nearly 89,000 deaths in 192 countries and territories and the number now exceeds 1.5 million worldwide, much of the global economy has been shut down to stem the spread of the virus.

The International Monetary Fund expects “global growth will turn sharply in 2020,” with 170 of the fund’s 180 members dropping per capita, Georgieva said.

Just a few months ago, the fund expected 160 countries to see an increase in per capita income, she said in a speech reviewing next week’s IMF and World Bank spring meetings, which will be held almost because of restrictions that were ordered because of Covid -19.

“May make it worse”

Even in the best case scenario, the IMF expects only a “partial recovery” next year, assuming the virus will disappear later in 2020, allowing normal operations to continue with the abolition of prison measures due to restrictions on its spread.

But she also added that vicious caution: “It could get worse.”

There is “tremendous uncertainty about the appearance and duration of the pandemic,” Georgieva said.

The IMF will announce its latest global economic outlook on Tuesday, with gloomy forecasts for its members this year and next. In January, the IMF projected global growth of 3.3 percent this year and 3.4 percent in 2021.

But it was a different world.

The US economy has employed 17 million jobs since mid-March, and recent weekly data released Thursday show that 6.6 million workers have reported unemployment benefits, with economists projecting a double-digit unemployment rate this month.

The World Bank announced on Thursday that a pandemic could cause Africa’s first recession in 25 years.

Researchers at the Institute of International Finance (IIF), a global banking association, expect a 2.8 percent drop in global GDP compared to 2.1 percent in 2009 during the global financial crisis.

This is a sudden turnaround from October, when the IIF predicted a 2.6 percent increase.

Recovery depends on decisive action, Georgieva said. The IMF has a $ 1 trillion credit facility and is responding to unprecedented calls from 90 countries for emergency funding.

Send more directions

Countries have already taken steps worth a combined $ 8 trillion, but Georgieva urged governments to do more.

“Guidelines for households and businesses are imperative” to “avoid the scarring of the economy that would make recovery so difficult.”

The IMF board has approved the doubling of emergency loan mechanisms, which will provide about $ 100 billion, and is moving forward with debt reduction for the poorest countries and will also help countries with unsustainable levels of debt.

“Unclear prospects apply equally to advanced and developing economies. This crisis knows no boundaries. Everybody hurts, ”Georgieva said.

She noted that about $ 100 billion in investment has already escaped the emerging market – more than three times the exodus of capital recorded in the 2008 global financial crisis.

US officials have scoffed at the implementation of the package to stem the bleeding of jobs in the world’s largest economy and prevent the freezing of the financial system.

The Federal Reserve on Thursday launched another series of $ 2.3 trillion in lending programs to help small and medium-sized businesses, as well as state and local governments that are facing cash shortages.

The US is moving at an “alarming rate” from unemployment near the 50-year low, to a “very high” rate, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said in a speech Thursday.

And like Georgiev, he said the US government would have to provide more direct support, because the Fed is limited to lending to solvent entities.

“We are all affected, but the burden falls most on those who can least bear them,” Powell said.

But he also tried to convince himself, saying that economic aversion in the US could be “strong.”

