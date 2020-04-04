COVID-19 US death toll exceeds 7,100

58 minutes ago

At least 17 healthcare professionals in Egypt’s major cancer hospitals have been quarantined after testing for a coronavirus-positive, officials said on Saturday that a pandemic could prey on healthcare facilities in the most populous country in the Arab world. Expressed concern.

In Egypt, a pandemic has occurred worldwide, with approximately 1,000 confirmed cases and 66 deaths. Authorities closed schools and mosques, banned public rallies, and imposed a curfew to prevent the virus from spreading to 100 million people. One fifth of the population lives in the populated capital city of Cairo.

The government has not yet imposed a complete blockade as found in other countries in the region, but authorities have stated that plans for more stringent measures are required, if necessary.

The worst outbreak of the coronavirus in the Middle East is in Iran, and the health ministry reported another 158 deaths on Saturday. This will result in 3,452 deaths out of 55,743 confirmed cases.

President Trump issued a new voluntary guideline on Friday that Americans should wear non-medical cloth masks when the public goes out to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Dr Tom Inglesby, Head of the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security, participated in “CBS Evening News” and talked about the potential of consumer masks and vaccines.

Dr. Tom Inglesby on coronavirus pandemic

Attorney General William Barr focuses on eligibility assessments for home confinement on Friday in three of the prisons most affected by the coronavirus: FCI Oakdale, Louisiana; FCI Danbury, Connecticut; and FCI Elkton, Ohio Ordered to prison.

The announcement comes last week after the BOP issued a directive instructing the BOP to prioritize the incarceration of qualified inmates, such as the elderly and those with pre-existing conditions, at home.

“We have to move urgently when using home confinement to remove vulnerable inmates from these facilities, when appropriate,” Bar said.

As part of the directive, he told the BOP to evaluate all inmates at risk of transmitting the virus at three institutions.

“Immediate implementation of this directive is necessary at facilities that I have specifically identified, and at other facilities that are also facing serious problems,” Bar wrote.

Prisoners, even if selected, are subject to 14 days of quarantine.

Despite mandates to expedite the process, Bar argued that public safety was paramount. “We can’t simply release jail residents to the streets and free them,” he wrote. “Doing so would pose a significant risk to the public from release prisons engaged in additional criminal activities that could include violence and violent sex offenses.”

Thousands of people in Dallas, Texas lined up for free meals offered by the school district on Thursday. In many places, there is not enough help available to meet food needs. However, one program helps workers laid off by a coronavirus pandemic to feed families in need in Los Angeles, Washington, DC and Texas.

Normally, North Texas Food Bank volunteers prepare 77 million meals that the bank distributes annually, but COVID-19 keeps them away. solution? Partnership between Foodbank and Shiftsmart, an online marketplace connecting workers and employers.

One of those workers is Anna Morris, who lost the job of a bartender a few weeks ago.

“This is a great deal of money and a good opportunity to keep my spirit high,” Morris said.

