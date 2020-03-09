Covid-19: What We Know and What We Don’t Have – News from India

Since the first case of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) was reported on January 31, with a Kerala student from Wuhan testing positive, India has so far reported 41 positive cases of viral disease. Although information on the virus and disease is limited so far, the pattern of the disease in India so far suggests a mild infection.

Virus and disease

The official name was released due to a virus and disease caused by the World Health Organization (WHO). The disease is called coronavirus disease (Covid-19). The virus has been called the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2).

Illness pattern

Global data suggest that in about 80% of cases the disease is mild, with 15% being a severe infection requiring oxygen and 5% being a critical infection requiring ventilation. Although the true mortality of Covid-19 will take some time to fully understand, the data available so far show that the death rate (number of reported deaths divided by reported cases) is between 3-4%. For seasonal influenza, mortality is usually well below 0.1%.

No flu

Although both viruses cause respiratory diseases, the transmission rate is an important difference between the two viruses. Influenza has a shorter mean incubation period (time from infection to onset of symptoms) and a shorter serial interval (time between consecutive cases) than Covid-19. The serial interval for Covid-19 virus is estimated to be 5-6 days, while for the flu virus the serial interval is 3 days, which means that the flu can spread faster.

Children less affected

For the Covid-19 virus, initial data suggest that children are less affected than adults and that the rate of clinical seizures in the 0-19 age group is low. Further preliminary data from a household transfer survey in China suggest that children are infected by adults and not vice versa.

Which are at high risk

Those at greater risk of severe flu infection are children, pregnant women, the elderly, people with underlying chronic medical conditions and people who have immunosuppression. For Covid-19, to our present understanding, older age and basic conditions increase the risk of severe infection.

Healing and prevention

Currently, no licensed drug is available for Covid-19 drugs; HIV / AIDS medicines (Lopinavir and Ritonavir) are given to seriously ill patients under limited use. Several clinical drug trials are underway and about 20 vaccines are under construction.

What we still don’t know about Covid-19

Origin of virus: No definitive source for the animals has been identified yet, but preliminary research suspects the virus has jumped into humans from snakes, rats or bats

Incubation period: How long does it take for the virus to show symptoms

variability: Whether he is prone to mutations or not; how fast it will mutate

Population-based behavior: How they will behave among people of a particular race or region

Drug: There is no cure for the disease; Clinical trials are underway for many possible drugs, and 20 vaccines are underway

