Covid 19: What You Need to Know Today – News from India

Is it the safest place in the world right now, China?

On Thursday, according to reports, China first reported new local cases. To be sure, this could be a drop-off and there could be new local cases on Friday.

By contrast, Italy was hit terribly this week, with mortality rising by 475 on Wednesday (the highest anywhere in the world since the virus appeared) to nearly 3,000. It appears that the death toll in the European nation should exceed that in China by the end of the week, which would make Italy the country most affected by the crisis.

The case of Italy is interesting because it is a type of exposition A in one of two theories that scientists around the world are discussing and studying.

One is about the effect of heat (or temperature) on Sars-Cov-2, the virus that causes Covid-19. We have already worked on the latitude concentration of Covid-19 (in the Northern Hemisphere) and its relationship with temperatures, but so far nothing conclusive has been established.

The second is about the effect of the virus on different age groups. In fact, India’s demographics – 54% of the country’s 1.3 billion population between the ages of 20 and 59 – are considered one of the things that can reduce the number of deaths in the country.

A magazine published by the Chinese CCDC on February 17 claimed that the death rate was 14.8% among those over 80, and 8% and 3.6% between the ages of 70 and 80 and between 60 and 70, respectively. is only 1.3% of mortality among those between the ages of 50 and 60 and 0.4% among those in the 40-50 age group. And it was 0.2% among those between the ages of 20 and 40. Surely this data may have changed since then, especially since there were less than 1,000 cases outside China at the time of the study’s publication. There are now about 150,000 of them.

In Italy, over a third of the population is over 55 and a fifth is over 65.

This seems to suggest that there is an association between age and mortality rate of Covid-19.

But according to the US CDC (based on cases and outcomes between February 12 and March 16), 40% of patients sick enough to be hospitalized in the US (about 9,400 infections, over 100 deaths) are in the age group 20-54, Many in this group will recover, but will become infected before potentially hospitalizing potentially vulnerable older people.

This is the logic behind quarantine and self-isolation. However, in India there have been cases of people quarantining and not exercisingonly insulation. The government is now considering impressing the hands of all people from abroad with indelible ink and fines for those who skip quarantines. The American CDC has already said that Americans who breach quarantine in that country can be imprisoned and fined.

On Thursday, the government also announced that India would pretty much close its borders starting on March 22 in a week – not allowing any international landing flights. He also asked states to impose WFH (so far, this is no longer an acronym) for private companies and halved the number of federal government employees who would attend the post. And the Delhi government has announced the closure of all restaurants and limited all gatherings to 20 people. In a televised address to the nation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke about the need for self-isolation and social distance, stressed the gravity of the situation and spoke about measures his government is taking to address what it calls a global crisis on the scale. world wars.

The focus of the announced measures, as well as the Prime Minister’s speech, were clearly limited, although the government needed to allow 51 private laboratories to start testing before the end of the week, although the testing protocol would remain the same (this is limited to symptomatic persons with a history of foreign travel to affected countries Covid-19, direct or indirect contact with the infected person, or healthcare professionals caring for the infected person).

Since March 19, there have been more than 230,000 cases worldwide and 173 (149 active) in India. Over 9,300 deaths have died, including four in India.

