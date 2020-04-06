Let’s look at some numbers. The number of Covid-19 cases in the world on Sunday night was 1.25 million and the death toll was 68 000. This is achieved by a mortality rate of about 5%. But like all aggregates, this number is not representative.

Covid-19 cases have now been identified in 181 countries. But there are huge variations. At one end, among the countries that have recorded a significant number of cases (say at least 10,000) is Italy. The number of cases in the country was 124,632 and the death toll was 15,362. This is a mortality rate of 12.32%. At the other end, Germany, with 96,092 cases and 1,444 deaths, has a mortality rate of 1.5% (last week it was about 0.8%, so it almost doubled).

Every other country with a significant number of infections falls within this range. France, with 89,953 infections and 7,560 deaths, a death rate of 8.4%; Spain with 126,168 cases and 11,947 deaths has a mortality rate of 9.5%; The death rate of 3.2% is in Switzerland, with 20 505 cases and 666 deaths. The UK, with 41,903 cases and 4,313 deaths, has a mortality rate of 10.3%. And the US, with 311,536 cases and about 8,500 deaths, has a 2.7% death rate.

Click here for full coverage of the Covid-19 pandemic

It is possible to layer the layers with qualitative information. Germany, we know, was aggressive in testing. Italy, Spain and the UK are not. The US has moved slowly, but has since gotten better. Clear, aggressive testing, though it could highlight more cases (data that seems at odds in at least some countries), simply serves to increase the denominator – pushing death rates. This is important because it sends the message that Covid-19 can be beaten.

It is not clear if geography (temperature, humidity) matters. There have been some studies, but none convincing. This is one of three things that could save India – the other two are incarceration and the virus is mutating into a less virulent strain in the country. Gender seems to be a factor when it comes to mortality (women take precedence). As does age (older people are at greater risk). And as one might expect, healthcare professionals are at high risk, given how proven infectious Sars-CoV-2, the virus that causes Covid-19 – has been, after initial WHO assurances that there were no humans. transmitted to man by both WHO and the US general surgeon that no masks are needed. With the benefit of backwards transparency, aggressive screening (especially at entry points), extensive testing, use of masks, social distancing and early cover-up may have halted (or at least slowed) the spread of the pandemic. It’s a lesson to remember next time – and yes, it will be next time.

India ended Sunday with 4,198 cases and 114 deaths. Testing has now become more widespread and aggressive in clusters and subsistence zones, in at least several states. And they will become even more widespread (and faster) when some states begin using the antibody test kits that they have been able to procure.

The number of cases in India exceeded 1,000 on March 28, and 2,000 on April 1, doubling in four days and doubling in eight days. All told, the Tablighi Jamaat community in Delhi has so far been responsible for at least 1,000 cases and more than a dozen deaths. Subtract those numbers, and Indian numbers are still relatively low.

Sunday was also the 12th day of the current 21-day close in the country. A document presented by the government on Saturday, stating the prime minister for a gradual exit from prison at a meeting with chief ministers last week, seems to suggest that restrictions will continue in at least some parts of the country – clusters and restraints, for example. It is too early to conclude anything from Indian numbers, but the trajectory of contagion in other countries suggests a peak, a plateau and a decline. But only widespread testing can tell us when we have peaked.

.