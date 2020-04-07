Covid-19: What You Need to Know Today – News in India

Dr. Anthony Fauci, chief infectious disease expert in the United States, said Sunday that between 25% and 50% of people infected with Covid-19 virus Sars-Cov-2 are symptom-free – one of the reasons it makes sense to carry masks. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was also hospitalized on Sunday night (for questioning, according to a statement), 10 days after he was positive, pointing out how bad the country was (51,608 cases as of Monday night, with 5,373 deaths). While the UK early abandoned its approach to “herd immunity”, hospitalization of Johnson, a prominent voter of that theory, points out how stupid and wrong it was. And Fauci’s comment underscores the imperative of wearing masks – something many experts initially advised. Looking back, there is nothing as dangerous as a little science in dealing with a new virus like the one that causes Covid-19.

A major focus for India this week will be restraint and increased testing, at least in containment zones. Of the 4,780 cases as of Monday, 31% are from the top five cities, 41% from the top 10 and 51% from the top 20. Parts of Mumbai and Delhi have been declared deadlock zones.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), about 500,000 of the 800,000 antibody test kits it has ordered will arrive by April 8. States also ordered these kits independently. The plan is to use them for aggressive testing in restrained areas using a protocol already established by ICMR. In Delhi, a private lab has also launched a driving test. India will need more of these – to repeat what is perhaps the most used line in the 20 issues of this column. India needs more testing.

This will probably turn out to be more cases, but it will also reduce two key ratios – the proportion of those who test positive in the total number tested and the mortality rate.

The week beginning on April 8 (when antibody testing is expected to be used) will be crucial for India; It is also the week when the Prime Minister and the Federal Government team overseeing India’s response to the pandemic will have to make a call for closures across the country, which should end on April 14.

Some states are believed to be moving towards extended closure, and the opinion in New Delhi is that it should exist, at least in clusters and restricted zones. But there are other issues that need to be addressed. Will interstate movement be allowed freely or will there be restrictions? What about air and rail travel? And what about stores and businesses? The answers to many of these questions will depend, at least to some extent, on the data obtained from antibody tests.

The decision will also have to weigh on the economic impact of the closure, not only on people from the so-called unorganized sector and the day-to-day workers, but also on large and small businesses. Japan on Monday announced a $ 988 billion economic stimulus package to support struggling households and businesses, India has announced one, focused on cash transfers and food, targeting the most vulnerable, but more needs to be done to help businesses.

On Monday, the number of cases worldwide was 1,323,641, with 73,608 deaths, and the number of cases in India 4,780, with 130 deaths. Monday’s fresh cases were similar to the rise in infections reported the day before.

Meanwhile, work on the vaccine continues to accelerate, both worldwide and in India. But the timeline for one remains the same – not before mid-2021.

