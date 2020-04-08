Covid-19: What You Need to Know Today – News in India

India on Tuesday removed some restrictions on the export of the malaria drug hydroxychloroquine, which some people, including US President Donald Trump, consider to be a miracle drug for Covid-19. There is no scientific evidence yet, but that has not stopped some countries from trying to provide more medicine.

India is the world’s largest producer of hydroxychloroquinine. It is also the world’s largest exporter. As interest in miracle drugs grew, India banned the export of hydroxychloroquinine and any formulation containing it – including exports from special economic zones – on 25 March. This has blocked ongoing settlements, including those from the US.

Over the weekend, Trump spoke with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and demanded that the ban be lifted because of U.S. orders. On Monday, he usually threatened “retaliation” if India failed to do so, and also tossed about how India was better off than the US on the trade front (by then India had already removed some of the restrictions). The Hindustan Times has learned that India has received requests for hydroxychloroquine from 20 countries, an indication of how desperate governments around the world are to investigate every possible cure for a pandemic that has infected 1.39 million people and killed over 79,000 worldwide.

On Tuesday, India said it would order enough medicine for home use and then, depending on availability, would allow exporters to service open orders. The decision on who to export (and how much) will be made by the drug department.

India is a worldwide factory of generic products – and there is little merit to it, which is not fully explained by the fact that some Indian pharmaceutical companies have regulatory and quality concerns. Cipla’s Yusuf Hamied made AIDS drugs affordable by helping, among other countries, South Africa, but he did so after an insidious fight with Big Pharma.

Even as it performs its duty as a responsible force by helping other countries, India should seize this opportunity to make a difficult offer (or two) – for example, there are key medicines, including those for cancer, that should be worked hard or compulsory licensing or voluntary licensing, something that would make them accessible to millions of Indians. Indeed, India’s strong research and manufacturing base for generic products, healthy vaccine development and manufacturing ecosystems, and its natural benefits when it comes to clinical testing give an advantage (and a bargaining chip) to the post-Covid world.

Talking about the demand for hydroxychloroquine, the Indian Ministry of Health wants to build a supply of 100 million tablets. That’s part of his worst-case scenario planning.

Our growing understanding of (still limited) Sars-CoV-2, the virus that causes Covid-19, suggests that it makes sense to prepare for the worst. New research from the University of Texas at Austin appears to suggest that in the US, even one case in the county could mean a 51% chance of an epidemic in the area. Researchers have assumed that only a dozen cases have been tested and reported – because many infections are mild and many infected are asymptomatic (today is a good time to remind everyone why masks are required).

Our growing understanding of Sars-CoV-2 also helps us understand that this virus is virulent, more dangerous, and, more worryingly, much more disgusting than its predecessor (in terms of harvesting as well as terminology), the Sars-CoV -1 virus that caused it the Sars epidemic 2002-04. Like Sars-CoV-2, this virus also originates in China and has infected over 8,000 people in about 30 countries, killing 774.

Sun Tzu said that. Like the green day. Know your enemy.

