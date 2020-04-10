On Wednesday and Thursday, more states accepted access to containment zones, selectively tightening locks – the size of the zone ranges from one block of flats to the entire city – highlighting the strategy India will use in the next few weeks to combat the spread of coronavirus (Covid-19 ) (see page 12).

HT’s editorial staff has written extensively about such zones, which includes access – door-to-door checking, aggressive testing and forced restraint and social distance. Given that Covid-19 tends to manifest itself in clusters (even on a larger scale, as evidenced by what is happening in New York), and India will never be able to test as aggressively as, say, Germany or South Korea , it’s a sound approach. He recognizes and isolates hot spots – and then tests anyone with the most deadly symptoms.

With 6,701 infections (and 231 dead) on Thursday, India, this writer would like to think, was ahead of the curve when it comes to defining restrained zones – just as it was behind the curve when proactively tested. This was also ahead of the lock enforcement curve at a time when the number of cases in India was still low. In fact, a study by Oxford University’s Blavatnik says that India was faster than almost every other country in imposing a prison sentence on March 25 (see page 1).

Did the lock work? Did that flatten the curve? Or is the virus ruthlessly detected by India? The latter seems unlikely. If this were the case, there would be a rush of unexplained deaths across the country – things that are almost impossible to hide in a country with as many mobile phones as in India (nothing seems to happen without at least a few people recording it on their phones ).

This could mean one of two things: the curve is straight; or the Sars-CoV-2 virus strain that infects humans in India has mutated into a milder version (meaning it can infect a lot of people without really affecting their health). After all, only about 50 of the 3,375 active cases in India on April 6 were on the fan mount. Yet, these are all questions and theories that require more scientific study.

As well as the question whether the temperature and humidity affect Sars-CoV-2 virus. It is not enough to cause a sharp reduction in infection, the US National Academy of Sciences stated in a report that summarized existing research, although it said more research was warranted (see page 7).

The number of recoveries, deaths and cured recoveries (581 according to the most recent data) in India has now reached the level at which researchers in the country can begin conducting primary research to answer such questions and, indeed, others – such as the immune response in India; strain of Sars-CoV-2 virus in later infections; and the treatment that seems most effective. Social distancing can help prevent the spread of infection, but ultimately, research alone can find a cure for it.

Meanwhile, frontline health workers continue to fight everything they have. Theirs are stories that need to be told and celebrated, about real-life heroes who go beyond and beyond duty (but still act as if they were their usual job). For example, at Delhi’s Rajiv Gandhi Super Special Hospital, doctors, nurses, technicians, even security personnel work 14-day shifts, followed by 14-day fools at a hotel or hostel (without going home to infect anyone) from 16 March (see page 1). When it really mattered, Indian healthcare professionals stepped up in numbers.

