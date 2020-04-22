Covid-19: What You Need to Know Today – News in India

In April 18, Delhi identified 186 new cases of coronavirus disease (Covid-19). All 186 were asymptomatic. Some asymptomatic people may develop symptoms after a while. It is equally possible that some do not. A study from Italy showed that the viral load in some asymptomatic patients was as high as in patients with severe Covid-19 symptoms. A virus load is a quantum of a virus found in a sample taken from a person. This is an indication of the ability of the virus to replicate. A high viral load means that it replicates well. But there is research, including one published in The Lancet, which shows that patients who get severe infections have a higher viral load of Sars-CoV-2, a virus that causes Covid-19.

While our understanding of the virus and its impact on the human body will improve over time, it is safe to assume that not everyone responds to Sars-CoV-2 infection in the same way.

One of HT’s Mumbai photographers tested positive for the virus but was symptom free. Local health officials isolated him at the hotel – he is not well at all and does not need hospitalization. Four HT employees who contacted him indicated that low-risk contacts were identified by health officials and asked to go into quarantine only. The office itself is closed and is undergoing a major renovation. It’s fine, no inconvenience, but it’s infected.

On Monday, the health ministry said in its daily briefing that 80% of people infected with the virus in the world show mild symptoms or have none at all. The ministry did not comment specifically on India on Monday, but the fact that it raised the question seems to suggest that the situation is not very different here. The Indian Medical Research Council on Tuesday said that 69% of all Covid-19 cases in India did not show symptoms at the time of testing; did not specify whether they developed symptoms later.

People who are asymptomatic can still retain the ability to infect others because they carry the virus – which can make them dangerous, especially for older people who may not be able to fight the disease.

Fatalities in India show that about 75% are over 60 (of which about 40% are over 75). While the rest of India may eventually develop herd immunity to the virus, it is the population that needs to be protected – until a cure or vaccine is found for the virus, or as epidemiologist Ramanan Laxminarayan wrote in this paper last week, 65% of the population develops herd immunity (which largely reduces the chance of the virus jumping from person to person until it is over 60).

India will have to open sometime. According to some studies, the lock reduced R0 (R nught) to less than one. R0 is a measure of how contagious the disease is; it is expressed by the number of people likely to catch the disease from one infected person. Most scientists who have studied Sars-CoV-2 say its R0 is about 2.2. However, it will not be possible for any country to be closed for months.

While India is considering opening it will have to protect its most vulnerable population – 104 million people over 60 (according to the 2011 census). That number has certainly increased so far. Six states, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Bihar, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu and Rajasthan accounted for about 54% of all over 60s in 2011. The list should not surprise anyone. These are the most populous Indian states. Another 15% were in Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat.

Because census data are collected at a disaggregated level, the government should allow seven people out of every 10 over the age of 60 to be identified in these nine states, cities and districts that are particularly vulnerable because they have a high proportion of people over 60, 70, or 80 years. These areas need to consider stricter measures of social distance than usual, perhaps specific guidelines for interacting with senior citizens; maybe even mandatory self-careers for such people. This will preserve them and allow the rest of India to move on.

