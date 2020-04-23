Covid-19: What You Need to Know Today – News in India

The U.S. is ready to suspend green card issuance (initially 60 days, according to U.S. President Donald Trump), but will not enforce an immigration ban, as Trump initially threatened.

The stance against immigration and immigration has been at the heart of Trump’s successful 2016 presidential campaign, and with the election scheduled to be in the U.S. this year, his motivations are clear.

Trump has seen his moves as an attempt to prevent Americans from losing their jobs to foreigners, but the fact is that companies are collapsing because of coronavirus (Covid-19) and the shutdowns it took – in the absence of a cure, it seems the consequence is the only way – just to fire people , not replacing American workers with foreign ones.

The US President considered Hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) a malaria drug a miraculous drug, but several studies and expert opinions (including Tuesday from a panel of US experts asked to identify the National Institute of Allergies and Infectious Diseases led by Anthony Anthony, PhD) Fauci) recommended against its use. In India, too, the Indian Council of Medical Research has said that a clinical trial on the effectiveness of a miracle drug’s efficacy does not make sense simply because there is no evidence that HCQ is good prophylaxis.

Isolation, quarantines and locks appear to be the best prophylaxis at the moment, although economic consequences are something governments will have to live with – and address with the announcement of assistance and stimulus packages. India announces aid package targeted at the most vulnerable, with its central bank bringing liquidity to the system and ensuring that too many loans will not fail, but the government has yet to announce the package, although reports say it was discussed during a cabinet meeting at the cabinet of the Prime Minister on Wednesday .

The current closure in India runs through May 3, although there have been some openings regarding business activities – especially in areas that do not have too many Covid-19 cases.

Last week, a Hindustan Times analysis found that the 170 districts classified as red zones by the health ministry were also important centers of trade activity. Another analysis found that 90% of India’s air travelers start their journey from an airport located in the red zone. Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Hyderabad Chennai, Pune and Ahmedabad are in the red zone (if not completely, then at least significant parts of the cities are).

There have been reports, including one in this newspaper, that interstate air traffic may not open immediately after May 3, even if no further locks are made. These data explain why it is bad to imagine opening air traffic when a pandemic is still fleeing through some cities (Mumbai and Ahmedabad, in particular, have seen a sharp increase in cases in recent days). Another city that has recorded a large number of cases is Indore, which not too long ago won the award for the purest Indian city. Interestingly, the main reason is breach of lock.

That the fight against Covid-19 is not easy to beat is evident from the experience of Agra – whose initial efforts to combat the spread of the disease were so successful that they gave birth to the so-called Agra model. On Wednesday, the number of Covid-19 cases in the city of Taj exceeded 300. It is equally visible in the case of Kerala: 19 cases were reported on Tuesday after only 2 and 6 were reported on Sunday and Monday. The state, which is currently testing around 624 people for million of its population, it plans to begin community testing and rigorously enforce lockdowns.

It has almost become a cliché, but the only thing that works is extensive testing and staying in it.

. (ToTranslate tags) Coronavirus