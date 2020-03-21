Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor on Friday gave a demonstration of the work of the network effect on the possible spread of infections. Kapoor, who returned from the UK last week, traveled from Mumbai to Lucknow to participate in public events attended by local and national political leaders.

One of these leaders, Dushyant Singh, subsequently attended Parliament and even visited Rashtrapati Bhavan, along with other Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh parliamentarians (including some senior cabinet ministers), for breakfast with India’s first citizen.

On Friday, Kapoor was diagnosed positive for Covid-19.

After the news came out, several leaders including former Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhar Raje and Uttar Pradesh Minister Jai Pratap Singh quarantined themselves. Like many MPs who met Singh in Parliament. Some of the guests said they had no idea that Kapoor had visited London; Kapoor herself said no one had told her about the need for self-quarantine. And, as can be seen from the number of people she met, the concept of social distance was clearly alien to her.

If a case of self-isolation, social distance and quarantine was ever to be made, Kapoor made it and how – a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi stressed the importance of precisely these. Scientists call people like Kapoor “extensible.” On Friday, the American Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (US CDC) released a study on the importance of containing such superspeaters that can infect large numbers of people.

The effect of the network is important because it spreads infections like the one caused by Sars-Cov-2. On Friday, there were 236 infections in India and the number increased by 50 in the past 24 hours, the most in one day so far. Globally, death has crossed 10,000 and infections 250,000. The spike should worry everyone – though the government continues to claim that there have not yet been any cases of community transfer in India.

Friday was also the first real day of imprisonment in many countries. Maharashtra has announced measures in this regard; Delhi has announced more; and other states followed suit. It is clear that while everyone is preparing for the “People’s Hour” on Sunday, dubbed by Prime Minister Modi, they are also preparing for a lengthy and perhaps extensive closure. After all, Modi asked the Indians to give him a few “their weeks.” Given Friday’s speed in the following cases, the next few weeks could be critical for India.

On Friday, Modi monitored his fourth address to the nation by videoconference with the chief ministers of the state, discussing the measures taken and has yet to be taken to curb the spread of the virus.

In the meantime, a race to develop the Covid-19 vaccine is underway on a scientific plane. It’s a challenge that involves several mini-challenges – from shortening the time involved in development to understanding the so-called “immunity period.” Even the best case scenario is that the vaccine won’t be available until we’re well into 2021. This explains why there is so much hope for alternatives – not alternatives like the snake oil some in India are trying to swallow, but a drug that could cure Covid-19 .

On Friday, a major focus was on two malaria drugs after the US president named them as possible drug candidates. Experts have made his detection prematurely premature, but only research and testing can reliably determine whether the drugs have any effect on Covid-19. The good news for India and other developing countries is that these drugs, basically synthesized versions of quinine, are cheap and widely available (used against malaria, which is more common in these countries).

Because this weekend – one thing Sars-Cov-2 cannot change – has brought us to the link between quinine, India and our favorite weekend (fine, even weekday) tips, gin and tonic (GnT). Winston Churchill said this drink “saved more lives and minds of Englishmen than all doctors in Europe.” In India in the mid-19th century, British troops mixed quinine powder (which was bitter but had to get rid of malaria) with sugar and soda water, creating a tonic (although the first commercial tonic water was only launched in 1858). Even today, the bitterness in tonic comes from quinine.

