Covid-19: What You Need to Know Today – News in India

This is the 18th installment of this column. Like the other two installments that arrived on Sunday, today’s focus should be on how Covid-19, a coronavirus, will affect individuals (in the two previous weeks, the column looked at how Covid-19 would change countries and companies), will have to wait – although this is an important topic. The pandemic, the cover-ups, the devastation perpetrated on communities and economies – all of which forced people to ask basic questions about themselves. And so, even many will be forced to change the way they live and how they work because their companies will ask them to leave – unless India, like France, gives companies a good reason not to lay people off – there will be others who they decide it’s time to change how they live and where they work (or vice versa or both).

There has been a lot of talk these days about the Covid-19 antibody test and how widespread use of this test can help people work back quickly (and get the wheels of failing economies). WFH is fine, but there are many things that cannot be done from home. There is a debate in Italy about who can and should be allowed to work. Veneto, one of the provinces of the country (it houses Venice), conducts antibody testing for healthcare professionals and then everyone else. Those who have been found to have antibodies (those species that show they have had the disease; the other species simply shows that they are still battling the disease – at least that’s the theory) will be returned to work. Those who do not, even if they have never been infected with the Covid-19 virus Sars-CoV-2, will not be – simply because the risk of being infected in another wave of infection is too high.

Italy is not the only country that speaks this language. Last week, the Guardian reported, quoting Secretary of State Matt Hancock, that the UK is considering so-called immunity passports – certificates, based on antibody testing, that show people have antibodies against Covid-19, meaning they had the disease – as a way to decide who will return to work. The Guardian also reported that the idea appears to have originated in Germany, where researchers are preparing an extensive study to decide, once again, on the basis of immunity, who will be released from locking restrictions.

Other states will have to do this, too – even though researchers everywhere are trying to answer questions about antibody testing, which is less expensive and less complicated than PCR tests used to identify Covid-19 cases. Antibody testing is also based on blood work – which every lab in the neighborhood in India knows how to do.

The announcement of antibody testing in India is forthcoming, a HT health editor tells me. Probably its use is different – in clusters, to identify infections (although antibodies usually appear after lagging), not as a way of deciding who is safe and who is not.

Which brings us to Gattaca, perhaps the best science fiction movie ever made. It revolves around eugenics and its ethics and is set in a world where certain jobs are reserved for genetically superior humans (referred to as valid). Others with disabilities are not allowed to do such work. It can be argued that immunity passports are more protection than reservation, but if adopted, they are likely to be used not only to decide who will come to work, but also who will travel, and maybe other things. The world will now be divided between those who are immune to coronavirus and those who are not.

