Covid-19: What You Need to Know Today – News in India

As the total number of Covid-19 cases in India increased to 151 (134 active) on Wednesday, experts once again called for widespread testing, rumors swirled on WhatsApp, more events were canceled and more public places closed, and research work published in the journal Nature Medicine (March 17), unveiled the theory that the disease-causing Sars-Cov-2 virus was created by humans. Globally, the number of cases exceeded 200,000 on Wednesday, at least doubling in two weeks.

The big question in India is whether community transfer has already taken place. This refers to the infection of a person who has not traveled to a country where the infection has raged and has had no contact with the infected person, directly or indirectly. Some experts believe that this has already happened in India. As Ramanan Laxminarayan, Center for Disease Dynamics, Economics and Policy, said: “I believe community transfer began in India two to three weeks ago, at about the same time as other countries. India is no exception to the way the virus behaves. We have not just tested a representative sample that the Indian population is 1.4 billion warrants. “This means that there is only a small lack of widespread testing in India that number. It also means that the focus must shift from prevention to mitigation.

There has already been talk of expanding the country’s testing capacity to include more public and private laboratories, though no official announcements have been made. At some point (and sooner rather than later), the government must resolve the whole testing problem and come up with a way to test the scale, quickly and cheaply. In an interview on Tuesday, Gagandeep Kang, director of the Translational Institute of Health Science and Technology and an associate of the Royal Society, said that opening the test to Indian companies would “do well in reducing costs” to help develop low-cost tests. As of Wednesday, there are 72 government laboratories doing the testing. Another 49 will be added by the end of the week, and the government has been talking to 51 private individuals about how they will conduct the tests. The testing protocol, however, remains the same – abroad travels to a Covid positive country; exposure to someone diagnosed with the disease; or be a healthcare provider caring for Covid-19 patients. All accompanied by symptoms.

However, social distance, self-control and forced quarantine should continue and be enforced more rigorously. On Wednesday, several reports of several quarantine violations surfaced again.

So far, India has not outlined the best and worst case scenarios for infections and deaths. Mathematical models for this exist as well as expertise, but the number of people tested is still low (11,500 as of March 17) to run any of these models.

However, it is already clear that Covid-19 is also affecting the Indian economy and millions of revenues. According to the latest available data, about 93 million Indians work part-time jobs and are paid every day. Of these, only 3% are involved in public works. Already, governments around the world have announced hundreds of billions of dollars of fiscal stimulus to keep the economy moving. US President Donald Trump talks about checks in the mail. The Government of India knows the benefit of direct money transfers. The consensus that is emerging is that it should publish a plan for the economy.

There should also be a plan to combat the rumors. On Wednesday, rumors about the closure of parts of Delhi and the closure of wholesale markets were swirling on India’s most popular messaging platform WhatsApp. The platform, owned by Facebook Inc., has announced Poynter a $ 1 million grant to create a global fact-checking network to combat coronavirus rumors.

One such rumor, which grew into conspiracy theory, was that the virus was created by humans, created in a Chinese laboratory as a possible biological weapon. The work of Kristian Andersen of the Scripps Research Institute (he is the corresponding author; there are several co-authors), entitled “Proximal Origin of Sars-Cov-2” and published on Tuesday in the journal Nature Medicine, which denied it to anyone. Researchers have compared the genome sequence of this virus with other coronavirus strains and found that it “is created by natural processes.”

But mitigating their impact on the health and economy of the country will require manual intervention.

