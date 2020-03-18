Covid-19 will hit the global economy hard, experts say – Indian News

The global economy is hit hard by the rapid spread of coronavirus disease (Covid-19), given the disruption in supply and demand for goods and services.

With an increasing number of cases worldwide, major stock market indices have fallen by more than 20% from their highest values ​​in the last 2 months and entered bear territory / region. International oil prices have also fallen by more than 50% since the World Health Organization’s first meeting at the World Health Organization on Covid-19 on January 24, amid diminished demands and increased supply dissatisfaction.

The effects of Covid-19 on global business are also becoming visible, with companies reducing work, requiring employees to work from home, reducing production targets. Sectors such as aviation, tourism, hospitality are particularly affected.

In its interim economic assessment report in the first week of March, the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) estimated that COVID-19 would reduce global GDP growth by 50 basis points for 2020 (from 2.9% in 2019 . at 2.4%) .100 basis points equals one percentage point.

The Asian Development Bank said in a press release in the first week of March that the outbreak of Covid-19 would have a significant impact on Asian developing economies. The global economic loss of Covid-19 is estimated to be between 77 billion and 347 billion, or 0.1% to 0.4% of global gross domestic product (GDP). Even with a moderate assessment of the case of mitigating precautionary measures in 3 months, it is estimated that global losses could reach USD 156 billion or 0.2% of global GDP. He said China would make $ 103 billion on these losses – or 0.8% of GDP, while the rest of developing Asia would lose $ 22 billion or 0.2% of its GDP. Since the release of ADB, the severity of the crisis has only intensified beyond China, which may lead to revised estimates.

According to a report by Goldman Sachs (in the last week of February), economic disruption in China due to Covid -19 resulted in the largest commodity demand shock since the 2008 global financial crisis. ) falls to historic lows in February 2020. PMI acts as an economic indicator.

According to a report by JP Morgan, its chief global strategist, Dr. David Kelly, the negative impact of social distancing will be felt most notably in the second quarter of calendar year 2020. The report said, “The negative impact of social distancing should start to hit the economy hard, with very sharp declines likely in cruises, airlines, hotels, casinos, sporting events, films, theaters and restaurants among other industries. “He predicts that all this will result in a negative quarterly growth for both the United States and the global economy, which in turn will result in job losses in the coming months. The report predicts that the suddenness and severity of this economic slowdown could lead to rising unemployment faster. that “the impact of the virus on the economy and markets should also be mitigated by monetary and fiscal policies.”

Gita Gopinath, chief economist at the International Monetary Fund (IMF), on a blog last week suggested targeted economic policies by governments to help affected households and businesses. Although he argued that the cost of loans could rise because banks suspect that consumers and businesses may not be able to repay loans in a timely manner, the chief economist suggested: and medium-sized businesses that may be less willing to endure a severe disruption. ”

. (ToTranslate tags) Coronavirus