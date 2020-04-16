Covid-19: With May 3 in sight, Tamil Nadu moves to devise exit strategy after closing 2.0 – India news

Finance Committee, Finance Minister S Krishnan, was set up to come up with an exit strategy after May 3, when the extension lock announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi should be extended, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami told reporters on Thursday.

The state reported that the death of the new Covid-19 virus had taken the virus to 15, while another 25 tested positive for the disease on Thursday, prompting the CM to describe the virus as “a disease of the rich” and a “big challenge.” In all, there are 1,267 cases of coronaviruses.

After chairing a meeting of district collectors to review statewide preventative measures, the CM said the exit strategy could be gradual. The new board will discuss determining which industries can have a function after April 20, as permitted by the Center.

Palaniswami said a smaller number of fresh cases showed that the government was preventing the spread of the infection. “It is a disease of the rich. People who have traveled abroad or to other countries imported it (to Tamil Nadu). It did not originate here,” he said.

Explaining the state’s fight against COVID-19, the chief minister said that the state had taken on the role of launching air passengers and placing orders for personal protective equipment very early in January.

There were adequate supplies of ventilators, PPE and masks, and sufficient power was provided to healthcare professionals, including new appointments.

Further orders were also sent. Quick-test kits ordered by the state with China “have been re-routed to another state,” and even the Center was waiting for the shipment, he said. The state was in the second stage of expansion, and today’s new number of 25 to 38 cases yesterday showed that the state had managed to contain it, he said.

The first batch of 5.5 lakh antibody-based test kits arrived in Delhi from China on Thursday. Stocks are expected to be shipped to six regional warehouses, including one in Chennai, on Friday morning.

There were 38 fresh cases in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday, just over Tuesday from 31, unlike the larger numbers seen earlier in the week. The state reported 98 fresh cases on Monday and 106 on Sunday. As many as 87 people with disabilities are screened in 558 retention zones in the state.

Palaniswami expressed hope that the number would soon reach zero as the number of people being cured is increasing. About 180 people have been fired so far, according to 118 on Wednesday, he said.

He said the government would provide state support to journalists who had infected the virus and would provide ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh in case of their “unfortunate death”. This will apply to accredited journalists, he added.

Asked, Palaniswami said that the basic needs of the people, including those in closed zones, were taken care of by the government.

This included cash assistance and free rice and legumes for rice meal card holders and financial assistance to those in the unorganized sector.

About 13,000 workers were displaced by 311 relief workers and their needs were taken care of, he added.

The police also strictly enforced the lock, with the authorities securing section 144 of the CRPC for this purpose, which bans the rally of more than five people.

Police have filed 1.94 lakh cases and arrested more than two people on the move for breach of the lock, besides seizing 1.79 lakh vehicles, he said. Rs 89 lakh was collected. Meanwhile, police announced the return of the confiscated vehicles and said it would be done after checking the documents. The process will be carried out within the boundaries of the local police station and the vehicles will be returned to the owners upon their return, police said.

(With contributions from agencies)

