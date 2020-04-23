Covid Sting Nets Police 30 Pedophiles trying to meet children for sex

Virginia police say they fired on a group of 30 men trying to meet children.

“Operation COVID Crackdown” was created to arrest trafficked teenagers who are forced to work online and spend more time online. coronavirus spread of disease.

In the sting, police say each perpetrator used an online platform to initiate verbal communication in an attempt to have sex with a child, without even realizing it was a police officer.

They went to meet the target at the agreed location; When everyone arrived they found a team of spies waiting for them, and they were taken into custody.

The operation was performed in one Virginia county – Fairfax – with only 22,000 residents.

The arrested men increased from 20 to 74; charged with 68 counts.

According to police, the exploitation of schools and the practice of distance education have increased the presence of children online and they have not been expected to take the risk of abuse.

“Our detectives have remained vigilant and have been aware of the increasing threats made by online predators in recent weeks,” said Major Ed O’Carroll, Bureau Commander with Major Crimes.

“We applaud their ability to adapt to this unprecedented public health crisis and to do so in the interests of protecting our children and bringing justice to those who commit these horrific crimes.”

She advised parents to monitor their children’s online activities closely and to use safe play to prevent inappropriate use of sites or platforms.

They should encourage children to report inappropriate comments or to force them to give their own picture.

Any stories or tips for us? Email the TooFab editors at tips@toofab.com.