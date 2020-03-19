COVID19: 9 new scenarios acquire Cyprus to 67

Cyprus registered 9 new coronavirus cases on Thursday getting the total of individuals who have contracted the disease to 67 in significantly less than two months, the Wellness Ministry declared.

With the 20 declared in the Turkish occupied north, divided Cyprus now has a overall of 87 Covid-19 instances given that the outbreak on March 9 but the day by day amount of new scenarios is not steeply growing.

In accordance to the most recent info from the Cyprus Institute of Neurology and Genetics, six of the new circumstances came into make contact with with a person that was verified with the virus not long ago (4 of which were being infected at Paphos General Medical center).

Three other people had recently returned from Bulgaria, Italy and the United kingdom and were being confined at property, prior to making contact with the authorities after their signs began to arise.

The Epidemiological Surveillance Unit of the Ministry of Health has started monitoring down the contacts of the nine conditions and will commence to choose samples for checks.

The overall number of confirmed COVID-19 circumstances in the Republic is now 67 (including 3 in the British Bases), some 37 of which had occur into get hold of with earlier verified instances.

The Ministry reported that tests is based on protocols of the Globe Overall health Business and the European Centre for Sickness Manage and Prevention (ECDC) in accordance to out there scientific knowledge and prioritizing true needs.

The Health and fitness Ministry has also issued a decree that puts a price ceiling on confront masks, thermometers and antiseptics to prevent profiteering in a time of disaster.