COVID19: Anyone arriving from British isles should self-isolate

Soon after four of the Republic’s 10 COVID-19 instances arrived from the United kingdom, the Cyprus Well being Ministry says all passengers arriving on the island from Britain must self-isolate for 14 days.

Cyprus’ revised vacation direction puts the Uk in group 2 from group 3 efficient from March 14.

The Ministry of Health’s revised travel suggestions fears folks who travelled within the earlier 14 days from the United kingdom and other large-hazard international locations.

Category I: Obligatory isolation less than clinical supervision (quarantine) at dwelling, if probable, or at premises managed by the Ministry of Overall health for 14 times considering the fact that their departure from Hubei province, China, Italy, Iran, South Korea.

Category II: Self-isolation, underneath phone supervision, at household, or at premises managed by the Ministry of Well being.

Prevent close speak to and journey, adherence to primary hygiene rules, checking and reporting of symptoms by calling the Coronavirus call centre 1420).

All through of 14 days considering that departure from China (excluding Hubei province), Japan, Hong Kong, Germany, France, Spain, Greece (Prefectures of Achaia, Ilia and Zakynthos), United Kingdom and Switzerland.

Class III: Self-monitoring (adherence to essential cleanliness rules and restriction of journey unless unquestionably important) and if indications manifest, contacting the Coronavirus get in touch with centre at 1420.

For the duration of of 14 days considering that departure from Greece (excluding Prefectures of Achaia, Ilia and Zakynthos), Netherlands, Sweden, Belgium and Singapore.

Comprehensive recommendations for persons who are in self-isolation or in quarantine can be found here: https://www.pio.gov.cy/coronavirus/

All travellers in categories I and II will be directed to an airport professional medical centre, although travellers in ports will be confined to their cabins.

The rules do not apply to travellers carrying out transit flights except if they have resided at the transit stop.