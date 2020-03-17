COVID19: Clinic patient’s problem worsens

A Cyprus coronavirus situation will be transferred from the Famagusta reference clinic to the ICU of Limassol Basic Medical center following his issue deteriorated.

CNA mentioned the 47-year-outdated guy, addressed at the reference medical center, even though his condition was excellent, he speedily created respiratory distress syndrome.

He will be transferred to Limassol Standard Clinic soon after a recommendation by ICU medical professionals for additional treatment method.

Much more health-related team will be posted to Famagusta Basic, which includes 4 doctors, 5 cardiologists, two pulmonary medical practitioners and a virologist.

In the meantime, a 70-year-old coronavirus patient, who is just one of the 11 verified conditions at Paphos General Medical center, is getting dealt with at the ICU.

It has not been introduced no matter if he will be transferred to Limassol.

The Device for Surveillance and Management of Communicable Diseases has started taking samples from contacts of Monday’s confirmed scenarios.

Eight nurses from the Paphos Intense Treatment Device have tested optimistic for coronavirus, a medical doctor, a affected person and a cleaner.

All had worked in the ICU the place an elderly British individual who analyzed good just after acquiring website visitors from the British isles.

Fifty new samples had been scheduled to be taken from the team of Paphos clinic as well as individuals.

In accordance to the Condition Wellness Companies Organisation OKYPY, the hospital’s team will all undergo specialised exams. (source CNA)