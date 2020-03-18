COVID19: Customers report ‘coronavirus profiteering’

A COVID-19 outbreak in Cyprus has triggered profiteering as vital goods are remaining offered on the black market while a government selling price ceiling on these solutions has not solved the concern, explained a purchaser group.

President of the Cyprus Shoppers Union and Good quality of Daily life, Loucas Aristodemou, instructed the Money Mirror that the union he been given dozens of issues from shoppers who are reporting profiteering, primarily when it comes to hand sanitizers and other hygiene goods.

“We are witnessing a quantity of supermarkets, pharmacies and other suppliers are having benefit of people’s vulnerability and promoting products and solutions at exceptionally higher prices,” claimed Aristodemou.

He claimed they gained a complaint from an aged female who experienced acquired two protective masks from a pharmacy at €17 just about every.

The complaint was submitted by her son who claimed that the pharmacist did not even supply a genuine receipt for the buys.

“Another buyer claimed a pharmacy for marketing surgical masks it had beforehand bought at 35 cents each individual, at €5”.

The buyer union has located supermarkets selling pure alcoholic beverages at just about €9 a bottle.

Aristodemou mentioned stores that are not licensed to market food stuff or hygiene items these kinds of as hand sanitizers are popping up in simple sight.

“We have grow to be mindful of a keep promoting construction components, which is now also promoting groceries and personalized hygiene merchandise, without the need of the essential licenses, at substantial costs.”

He questioned where these outlets received these products and solutions when there is a shortage in the sector.

He argued the reality that supermarkets have a scarcity of hand sanitizers though other outlets look to give these merchandise, factors to these shops perhaps stockpiling solutions in anticipation of the virus outbreak in Cyprus.

Aristodemou reported an enforced price ceiling on sanitizers, experience masks and thermometers does small to aid individuals as the cost range in the decree is greater than what these products ended up staying sold for pre-disaster.

Petrol station house owners had been also accused of profiteering.

“Despite petrol costs plummeting internationally because of to the coronavirus outbreak, they have just introduced price ranges down a number of cents.”