COVID19: Cypriot learners in Athens rush to get property

Cypriot learners studying in Athens are attempting to find a previous-moment ticket home in an exertion to conquer the government’s restrictive entry steps to be activated on Monday evening.

Measures, which basically spot the country underneath lockdown, calls for Cypriots and citizens to current test benefits proving they are COVID-19 unfavorable in advance of remaining permitted in.

These devoid of a clinical certification will be turned backed.

In accordance to studies, scores of college students have descended on Athens Global Airport searching for a ticket to return property, pushing charges up. A single ticket to Larnaca from Athens is costing up to €415.

Pupils in Athens began exploring for a ticket house after they listened to President Nicos Anastasiades announce the new steps on Sunday, soon immediately after ticket price ranges shot up.

Reportedly, tickets to Larnaca on Friday had been an inexpensive €70 in advance of the new draconian steps were declared.

As of 6 pm on Monday, only citizens of the Republic, long lasting inhabitants or diplomats will be authorized by means of the formal ports of entry, on the condition they have medical evidence that they are not infected by the virus.

The exam should really have been carried out in considerably less than four times prior to arrival.

Everyone arriving in Cyprus, whether carrying a certification of “good health” or not, will be quickly quarantined for 14 times at facilities selected by the Republic’s health and fitness services.

Entry restrictions will be in drive till 30 April.

The governing administration has urged pupils overseas to continue to be where by they are and provided them a 750 euro allowance to keep on being overseas until the situation enhances.

As of Sunday evening, a overall of 33 persons have been infected by the novel coronavirus in the republic. Turkish Cypriot authorities have described an additional 6 circumstances, bringing the full island-large to 39.