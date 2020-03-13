COVID19: Cyprus bans entry to non-residents as circumstances rise

President Nicos Anastasiades declared Friday Cyprus would ban entry to non-citizens for 15 times to protect against the unfold of coronavirus as the variety of circumstances on the island rose to 26.

From Sunday, “entry is prohibited to any citizen who does not tumble into the class of Cypriot or authorized resident, irrespective of whether European or 3rd-place nationwide who operates in Cyprus,” Anastasiades reported in a countrywide Television set tackle.

He requested Cypriots overseas not to vacation back again to Cyprus unnecessarily.

All personal and general public educational establishments will continue being closed until eventually April 10.

Anastasiades stated restrictions would continue to be on crossing details on the ceasefire line, asking Cypriots to make only “necessary trips” across the divide.

Anastasiades urged “collective responsibility” and “mutual respect” in responding to the menace of the pandemic.

“I would like to emphasize that no evaluate, no matter how demanding will protect the full except if specific and collective accountability is taken unless willpower is revealed but also mutual regard.”

The island has described 26 COVID-19 cases, together with 21 in the Republic and 5 in the north considering that the initially two had been diagnosed on Monday.

There were 11 new scenarios confirmed on Friday in the Republic.

The Republic of Cyprus has currently banned indoor gatherings of extra than 75 individuals, shut faculties and cancelled all football game titles.

Cyprus has not restricted imports or exports, Anastasiades said.

“The measures do not have an affect on the unhindered professional exercise of the place.”

“For this reason, panic is not justified.”

He stated the measures taken were being in line with tips from the European Union and the World Overall health Firm.

“I want to be obvious: No a person is above or can be excluded from abiding by what has been made the decision.”

I acknowledge the measures…affect and disrupt the each day existence of us all. But there is no other option.”

He also stated that the federal government will announce a package deal of financial measures to aid staff and employers as perfectly as enterprises going through the repercussions of the coronavirus disaster.