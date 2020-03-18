COVID19: Cyprus bans flights from 28 nations from 21 March

Cyprus will ban flights from 28 international locations for two months from March 21, like Britain and Greece, to control the coronavirus outbreak.

The island has now enacted stringent entry necessities, productive from March 16, barring anyone into the island, such as Cypriots, without having a medical certification that they are apparent of coronavirus.

These who do arrive are put in obligatory quarantine in a federal government-supervised facility for two months.

The ban on flights to Larnaca and Paphos airports does not have an impact on cargo.

According to Wellness Minister Constantinos Ioannou, there will be exceptions to the obligation to present a clinical certificate for Cypriots who will enter the Republic of Cyprus right up until March 21.

Starting off from 3 am (area time) on March 21 all flights to Larnaca and Paphos airports will be banned from: Bahrein, Belarus, Belgium, Bulgaria, Egypt, Estonia, Germany, Hungary, Ireland, Israel, Jordan, Latvia, Lebanon, Lithuania, Malta, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Qatar, Romania, Russia, Serbia, Slovakia, Sweden, Switzerland, Ukraine, United Kingdom and Greece.

About the March 15 decree, that necessitates a health-related certification for persons who want to enter the Republic of Cyprus, the Minister reported that the measure will remain in drive till 3am on March 21.

Exceptions use for individuals who travelled abroad for healthcare causes or for a small stay, for business or expert needs, and for these who are entitled to enter on the foundation of the Vienna Convention.

He extra that alternatively of presenting a healthcare certification, people today who slide inside the types introduced will have to present a certificate from one of the diplomatic missions of the Republic of Cyprus.

To get the certification, they will have to present appropriate proof, this kind of as outbound tickets or certificates from a health care cure centre.

Ioannou also said that flights without the need of passengers to the Republic of Cyprus will be authorized in buy to transport people today who wish to depart from Cyprus.

Cyprus will constitution flights from Athens and London if essential to carry back travellers slipping inside the exceptions announced.

All passengers getting into the Republic of Cyprus will be placed in quarantine for 14 days from the day of their arrival, in locations designated by the point out. This does not apply for folks who went overseas for health-related motives, who will as a substitute confine on their own at residence to continue their therapy.

The Republic has documented 49 scenarios of coronavirus.