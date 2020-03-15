COVID19: Cyprus clinic visits banned as instances leap

As the amount of confirmed Cyprus Republic coronavirus scenarios climbed to 26 in only a 7 days, state overall health solutions announced the closure of Paphos hospital and banned individual visits to quit the virus spreading within just hospitals.

The Ministry of Overall health announced on Saturday that 5 new conditions ended up confirmed creating a whole of 32 islandwide – 26 in the Republic and 6 in the Turkish occupied locations.

Of the five new situations – An elderly British national contracted the virus though getting readers in the ICU at Paphos Common Hospital. The website visitors experienced arrived from the United kingdom.

This new progress prompted the Point out Well being Expert services Organisation (OKYPY) on Sunday to order the closure of Paphos Basic Hospital and to prohibit visits to all patients at condition hospitals.

The ICU affected individual is anticipated to be transferred to Famagusta Common Hospital’s ICU on Sunday.

The hospital’s chief, Dr Spyros Georgiou stated the 70-yr-outdated Briton had been in the ICU considering the fact that February 3 but in the very last several times, his wellbeing deteriorated right after getting visited by individuals who experienced come from the United kingdom.

Samples taken from the person confirmed he was good.

The ICU was closed and fumigated, and people were predicted to be transferred to other hospitals and clinics.

OKYPY mentioned the clinic will shut down for 48 hrs for all areas to be deep cleaned. It also declared that visits will not be permitted to any point out hospitals even further detect.

The determination was taken in session with the Device for Surveillance and Management of Communicable Health conditions.

Two of the new situations were persons who experienced arrived from Italy and were in self-isolation and formulated Covid-19 indicators.

Two more were being less than self-isolation and experienced close get hold of with a verified case had been detected. (resource CNA)