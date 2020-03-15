COVID19: Cyprus documents 7 new situations

In less than a 7 days Cyprus has recorded 33 verified coronavirus scenarios including a British clinic affected individual with 7 extra verified on Sunday as unexpected emergency measures have been declared by the government.

The Cyprus Health and fitness Ministry issued a statement Sunday saying there have been 7 information circumstances of Covid19 – bringing the whole in the Republic to 33 even though the Turkish occupied north has introduced six conditions, generating a merged 39 for the divided island.

Five of the new scenarios had been individuals who had recently arrived from the British isles and were being in self-quarantine when they claimed their signs and symptoms.

The other two ended up also in self-isolation at household, they had appear into near make contact with with a confirmed situation of Covid19 that experienced been traced just lately, said the ministry.

Authorities explained they were being now in the method of tracking down all those they experienced come into call with.

On Sunday Paphos Normal Healthcare facility was shut down immediately after an aged British nationwide contracted the virus although acquiring site visitors at the ICU there. The site visitors had arrived from the Uk.

This new progress prompted the Condition Wellbeing Products and services Organisation (OKYPY) on Sunday to order the closure of Paphos Typical Medical center and to prohibit visits to all patients at state hospitals.

The client was transferred to Famagusta Normal Hospital’s ICU on Sunday.

The hospital’s main, Dr Spyros Georgiou explained the 70-12 months-aged Briton experienced been in the ICU given that February 3 but in the very last several days, his health deteriorated following currently being frequented by folks who had occur from the United kingdom. Samples taken from the gentleman showed he was constructive.

Clients were transferred to other hospitals and clinics prior to Paphos General shut down for 48 hrs for all areas to be deep cleaned.

OKYPY introduced that affected individual visits will not be authorized at any condition hospitals right until even further detect.