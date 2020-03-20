COVID19: Cyprus hospitals feeling the strain

Because of to the effect of coronavirus and some health-related personnel contracting the disorder Cyprus condition hospitals are functioning a skeleton services if at all.

The Accident and Crisis Departments (A&E) at Limassol and Paphos Typical Hospitals are suspending operations for 72 several hours, though in Nicosia and Larnaca will only take emergency circumstances, the Health and fitness Ministry explained Friday.

Outpatient providers at Paphos and Limassol are also suspended with the exception of haematological and oncological cases, dialysis and thalassemia patients exactly where exclusive arrangements will be manufactured.

Famagusta General Clinic continues to function as a coronavirus Reference Healthcare facility and its A&E division and Dialysis Device will be operational.

Limassol and Paphos Standard Hospitals



Outpatient products and services are suspended, as very well as all scheduled operations. Patients need to get hold of non-public sector hospitals, Evangelismos and Blue Cross Health care Centre in Paphos and the Mediterranean in Limassol.

Haematological and oncology individuals, as very well as dialysis and thalassemia instances, are an exception and specific preparations will be created.

A&E Departments are suspending functions for 72 hours and all incidents will be taken care of by the over- described private clinics.

Imaging and scientific laboratories will proceed operating abiding by the coronavirus protocols.

Blood banking institutions will carry on to provide their services in both the private and general public sector.

Nicosia Common Healthcare facility



The A&E Division will offer you services only to crisis cases. In standard, only unexpected emergency people will be dealt with if they cannot be taken care of in the personal sector.

The cardiothoracic and vascular surgery clinic suspends operations.

Larnaca Basic Hospital

Outpatient solutions are suspended, as perfectly as all scheduled functions.

The A&E Office will offer you products and services only to crisis incidents.

Famagusta General Hospital



The clinic continues as a Reference Hospital for verified coronavirus cases.

The A&E Department and Dialysis Unit are in operation.

In normal, website visitors are not allowed at any hospitals.

Pharmacies at hospitals will company only sufferers with chronic ailments.

A new coronavirus info line has been set up at 1412 in addition to the recognized line 1450.