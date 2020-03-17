COVID19: Cyprus quarantines 75 individuals who breached vacation ban

Some 75 persons, together with 30 Cypriots college students who tried using to enter Cyprus without proof they did not have coronavirus ended up quarantined alternatively than sent again just after unappealing scenes at the airports.

Originally, Cyprus authorities denied entry to 30 Cypriot college students on board two EasyJet flights arriving at Larnaca and Paphos airports immediately after Monday’s 6 pm wellness certificate deadline came into pressure.

As of 6 pm on Monday, entry into Cyprus is only permitted to citizens and people who current a modern overall health certificate from their nation of origin.

Any one, without evidence they are Covid-19-totally free will be despatched again.

The medical certification must not be older than 4 times.

The 30 Cypriot college students and other travellers attempted to defeat the deadline as they did not have the needed well being certification.

An EasyJet flight from Manchester arrived at Paphos at 7.15 pm whilst the other was an EasyJet flight from Gatwick which arrived in Larnaca at 7.30 pm.

The students had been in the beginning informed that they would have to return to the Uk, but points got heated with college students refusing to depart.

Govt officers later on made the decision to allow for the pupils in, underneath the problems that they would be quarantined for 14 days.

At some position, the law enforcement ended up identified as in with officers caught on camera pushing back the pupils who experienced attempted to enter the airport.

All 75 travellers on both the flights have been taken to specified quarantine facilities on the Troodos mountains wherever they will continue being for 14 times.

An additional flight arriving from Qatar at 6.02 pm was despatched back, with the exemption of 3 travellers who carried the needed health and fitness certificate, they have been also transferred to the Troodos quarantine services.

The college students were permitted in just after the intervention of Transportation Minister Yiannis Karousos, who was fuming with providers who permitted travellers on their planes who did not carry the wellness certification.

He warned that permitting these flights in was a a person-off and would not happen once again whilst the new entry laws existed.

“No firm or anybody should attempt to violate the decree,” he said.

He claimed the government was reviewing what lawful actions could be taken versus the organization or its reps who authorized the travellers to board.

Karousos mentioned the Overseas Ministry has gained quite a few phone calls from Cypriots stranded overseas, either because they were on holiday getaway or for health explanations.

“The authorities will convene and make announcements on Tuesday about what will occur with these instances.”

Cypriot citizens stranded in the Uk as a end result of the coronavirus outbreak and actions taken by authorities can make contact with the adhering to figures for guidelines +44 7899755851 and +44 7444362325.