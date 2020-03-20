COVID19: Cyprus to fly dwelling Cypriots stranded in Uk

Hundreds of Cypriots stranded in the Uk will be repatriated with two chartered flights less than a Cyprus govt coronavirus disaster administration approach.

The very first of the two flights will depart in the early several hours of Saturday from Heathrow airport with Aegean, a resource explained to CNA.

A second flight from the United kingdom is also prepared, but there is no ultimate determination as to the airport of departure yet because of to issues in acquiring an plane.

The Crisis Administration Centre is looking at possibly London or Manchester, to cover this geographical region as nicely. The time of departure is not ultimate either.

Nicosia sees Cypriots in the Uk as a priority, as there are more than 500 people today who want to return dwelling.

People boarding flights chartered by the federal government – expected to get there in Cyprus immediately after the universal flight ban enters into power, at 3 am on Saturday – will be exempt from constraints.

Nonetheless, the repatriation flights are not for learners researching in the United kingdom but only for men and women who went abroad for clinical motives, for a limited remain, for company applications or were being on an official mission.

There are no real difficulties with Cypriots stranded in Greece and most were being repatriated using scheduled flights.

As for Cypriots stranded somewhere else in Europe, these are only a several instances, which the Centre handles on an particular person foundation, in cooperation with Cyprus Embassies. (resource CNA)

