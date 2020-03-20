COVID19: Divided Cyprus reaches 100 mark

Divided Cyprus has registered 100 coronavirus situation just after Turkish Cypriot authorities documented one more 13 men and women infected in the north.

This provides the overall range of COVID-19 in the Turkish occupied north to 33 whilst the Republic of Cyprus has recorded 67, given that its initial circumstance on March 9.

New scenarios in the north worry 12 German nationals who experienced been in quarantine at a hotel in Famagusta soon after a member of their tour team from Germany experienced examined optimistic for the virus.

The selection of coronavirus scenarios among the 39-member team has now achieved 31.

The outbreak in the north began when a 65-12 months-outdated German lady was taken unwell with COVID-19 on March 10, adopted the future working day by her aged husband.

In accordance to Turkish Cypriot media, the German holidaymakers who examined positive initially tested adverse but right after developing indications, they had been discovered to have COVID-19.

The visitors ended up on holiday in Famagusta with a team of 39 fellow German travellers who arrived in the north by means of the Tymbou airport (Ercan).

At present, there is no neighborhood transmission among the Turkish Cypriots, 31 conditions require travelers from Germany and the other two entail a Turkish Cypriot who experienced returned from the British isles and his spouse.

All incoming travellers to Cyprus must go into quarantine for 14 days if authorized entry.

Authorities in the occupied north have previously imposed a ban on travellers coming from 72 international locations.

They have also closed the doors to Turkish citizens who are not residing completely in the north.

The Republic will impose a two-7 days flight ban from March 21.

Cypriots on equally sides of the divide have been urged to continue to be property, even though schools, coffeeshops, dining establishments, night golf equipment and other entertainment enterprises have been shut down.

The ruling coalition in the north has mentioned that it does not rule out imposing a curfew in the coming days to stem the unfold of COVID-19.