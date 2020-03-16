COVID19: Health and fitness Ministry states around 60s should really not go to work

The Cyprus Overall health Ministry on Monday issued a record of people who are at higher-possibility to the coronavirus need to be prevented from likely into perform and allowed to get the job done from house.

The official record is as follows.

All folks who are older than 60. Adults struggling from a person or additional of the pursuing aggravating things or serious diseases:

Chronic respiratory illnesses these types of as long-term obstructive pulmonary disorder, serious bronchial asthma, pulmonary fibrosis (anyone must be on day-to-day treatment),

Continual cardiovascular disease this sort of as coronary coronary heart disorder, heart failure,

Diabetic issues,

Chronic conclude-phase renal failure (hemodialysis or peritoneal dialysis),

Long-term liver illness (Little one-Pugh rating B or C),

Serious neurological or neuromuscular diseases,

Sickle mobile anaemia and other hemoglobinopathies (eg homozygous thalassemia),

Immunosuppression (hereditary or obtained),

Hematologic malignancy or good organ,

Transplantation of organs or stem cells,

Expecting gals regardless of gestational age, lactating and lactating women.

The listing will be reviewed depending on developments and information coming in, the ministry reported.

These employees, the ministry said, if they are not able to perform from home, need to post a clinical certificate to their employer as proof of their underlying health and fitness situation.